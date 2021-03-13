My View: For this expat, a stay at Hotel Henry was a reminder of the best of Buffalo

Wanting to explore the grounds, I changed into running clothes a couple of hours after arriving and jogged around the campus, stopping to snap pictures and marvel at the pops of pale green on the building’s tallest, sharpest points.

Frederick Law Olmsted, the mastermind behind the design of both Central and Prospect Park, as well as many Buffalo parks, designed the property’s grounds and gardens, and these, I found on subsequent trips to Buffalo provided a welcome respite for runners, casual strollers and their well-behaved dogs – whether or not these people were guests of the hotel, though truthfully, I wanted everyone who visited Buffalo to stay overnight here.

About a year after my memorable Hotel Henry stay, while working as a senior editor for CNN Travel, I was delighted to report a story on the warmest cold city contest by a local Buffalo company, Oxford Pennant. The winner of the sweepstakes would be given a weekend in Buffalo with all the fixings. The catch was that it would take place in the middle of winter.