My View: For this expat, a stay at Hotel Henry was a reminder of the best of Buffalo

The first time I visited Buffalo in a business capacity, I picked the wrong hotel.
The thick, velvet blackout curtains operated by a mess of buttons, the dark walls and richly hued bedspread and ornate furnishings of the space that shall remain nameless inexplicably offended me, and the next time my boss sent me to Buffalo for work, I booked a room at Hotel Henry.
I was in town for a National Geographic Live event at Kleinhans Music Hall, and staying at Hotel Henry – as I patiently explained to my mother, who could not understand why I wouldn’t stay in the suburbs with her and my father – was convenient. So much easier, I explained.
Not to mention I had become obsessed with the place and the idea of staying there since my last ill-informed hotel stay. I don’t know how I missed it before, but once it was on my radar, I could do nothing to shake it off.
When my mom expressed skepticism over my choice of accommodation (unlike me, she doesn’t exactly adore old things), I waved her off.
I like being in “the city,” I told her. The longer I lived in New York, the more jarring it became each time I returned to the city I’d grown up in.
Staying in Buffalo proper, where I could walk to get a coffee or grab something from the store, like I did in Manhattan and Brooklyn, helped me grow to love my hometown as an adult. The suburbs felt suffocating, the need for a car burdensome.
By staying at Hotel Henry, built in 1872 and converted to a hotel in 2017, I’d be smack dab in the middle of things, yards from the Elmwood Village and its restaurants, dive bars and vintage shops.
Hotel Henry, its gated entrance off of Forest Avenue, at the tail end of the Elmwood Village, felt just enough removed. Close to the action but cocooned away.
It immediately took my breath away, this looming and extraordinary structure with a long, (dark?) history and I knew that this time, I had chosen wisely.
I recall being torn over how to spend my limited time in the city: Explore the village and my high school haunts or revel in the mystery of Hotel Henry?
What had happened inside these walls?, I wondered as I wandered the hallways, getting lost in the maze of wings and corridors and surprise ballrooms and doorways. I knew it had an intriguing history, having been a Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane in a past life, and while this information might have disturbed some people, it only served to strengthen my curiosity.
The room itself had a pleasing, simple aesthetic, with high ceilings, floor-skimming drapes, a small work station and a low, modern bed frame and board, a soothing contrast to the overall magnitude of the place.
I was especially taken by the wide, wooden staircase – each rail and step surely an antique – in the foyer, leading to tucked-away restaurant tables with bright banquette seating.
Wanting to explore the grounds, I changed into running clothes a couple of hours after arriving and jogged around the campus, stopping to snap pictures and marvel at the pops of pale green on the building’s tallest, sharpest points.
Frederick Law Olmsted, the mastermind behind the design of both Central and Prospect Park, as well as many Buffalo parks, designed the property’s grounds and gardens, and these, I found on subsequent trips to Buffalo provided a welcome respite for runners, casual strollers and their well-behaved dogs – whether or not these people were guests of the hotel, though truthfully, I wanted everyone who visited Buffalo to stay overnight here.
About a year after my memorable Hotel Henry stay, while working as a senior editor for CNN Travel, I was delighted to report a story on the warmest cold city contest by a local Buffalo company, Oxford Pennant. The winner of the sweepstakes would be given a weekend in Buffalo with all the fixings. The catch was that it would take place in the middle of winter.
But the real clincher as far as I was concerned was a two-night accommodation in architectural wonder Hotel Henry. I never got a chance to connect with the lucky winner after her stay at the hotel, but I hope, if it was anything like my experience and that of dozens of others who’ve penned far more eloquent accounts of their stays than I’m able to manage now, she too let out a little sad yelp and braced herself for another loss in this year full of losses upon hearing the unfortunate news.
My mother, who first alerted me to the hotel’s Covid-related closure, texted me recently with an update: “Hilton looking into buying Hotel Henry.” Since then, developer Douglas Jemal has been negotiating to take over the property and open a new hotel.
I’m hoping for the best. My sincerest wish is for the steadfast preservation of Hotel Henry, a true Buffalo treasure.