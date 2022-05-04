My View: For the love of wild creatures

Every month or so my friend Jim comes down from the Sherman hills to meet me at a bar in Westfield for some bourbon and beer. As a couple of codgers, we grouse about politicians and technology and kids-these-days. But, as old hippies, we also make an effort to transcend all that and get to heart of things. Last week, we talked about Jim’s soul mate, Jeannine, who is a goddess to many stray, abandoned, injured or otherwise maladapted wild creatures.

Jim and Jeannine live in an old farmhouse built during the Civil War. The house is surrounded by overgrown pastures leading to hundreds of acres of mature woods. On one side of the house is Jeannine’s dense and prolific vegetable garden. On the other is a coop where she keeps a bevy of assorted chickens—some fancy-colored bantams along with a motley crew of white and red hens.

During the day, the hens squabble and fret close to the coop, while a few roosters strut and scavenge about the yard. Frequently the roosters engage in what would be mortal combat if not for the intervention of Jeannine, who tends to their wounds. She finds the warlike tendencies of these birds very human.

Just beyond the coop is an enormous and mostly abandoned dairy barn, also built in the 19th century. Even in daylight, it is a mostly dark and cavernous place. Near the front, narrow bands of sunlight stream down through broken clapboards, aswirl with the dust of ancient hay. Venturing further, toward the milk room in the back, there’s a smell of mildew, rat feces and other wild animal droppings. Just outside, briar patches grow thick, providing secret passage into the barn for the night stalkers: raccoons, weasels and foxes.

This old barn, or its vicinity, is where Jeannine finds her wounded creatures, often young birds who have fallen from trees or barn rafters. A student of the eating habits of wild creatures, she is prepared to apply the necessary nourishment to keep them alive, and in the process comes amazing phenomena of cross-species imprinting.

There is a story for each of these young creatures adopted by Jeannine, including the squirrel who learned tricks and played with toys, the starling who practiced comedy, and countless others about the pigeon, the woodchuck, the skunk, the hawk. In the end, most survived and were returned to the wild, for better or worse.

Most impressive was the crow who came when called to land on her shoulder and rub its head on her cheek. This bird took a long time before it finally left the yard. Months later, while walking toward the woods, Jeannine saw a murder of crows perched in the trees. She called, and her singular crow came and perched on her shoulder, just for a moment, before it flew back to its new family—never to return.

So our question in the bar that day was about the value of such deeds. There is the argument that we should not interfere with natural selection, that life is about survival of the fit, and that Jeannine ultimately deprived some predator of its prey.

My friend Jim is not the religious sort, and he is skeptical of the stories of Christ helping the blind to see, the lame to walk, and the dumb to speak. Yet, he knows about life and love, and we agree that the world would be a better place if there were more folks like Jeannine.

Pete Howard is a musician and English language arts teacher at North County Catholic School in Dunkirk.