My View: For Father's Day, new ideas, both good and bad

The flyer included a collection described as “show-stopping curls applications” with anti-curls products geared for dads! How many fathers are looking for hair products? The advertisement also includes refreshers (whatever that means), moisturizing mousse (I thought that was a dessert) made with coconut and avocado oils? Maybe you can eat it after applying it to your hair? Many of my friends would celebrate if they still had some hair to comb. Skin care products that renew and deep moisturize with “foamy body wash” that also exfoliates the skin are included. Wow! Coupons for all these items are included to urge you to buy these products for your dad, and will save you over $25! Whew, spare no expense! With this array of products, I could smell like a rose garden or vegetable salad all while uncurling my hair and exfoliating my skin. Look out dear wife, we will need another shelf in the shower for me.