My View: For Father's Day, new ideas, both good and bad

Father’s Day season has started. Shortly we will be celebrating that time-honored day. Buffalo News writer Samantha Christmann recently gave some new suggestions on Father’s Day gifts. A noble cause as she strongly suggests to shop local for dads. A process I also strongly support. It’s the gift choices I find are interesting options that differ from the usual big-box home centers' suggestions.
Among her choices for dads are fishing gifts. Does that include fish bait and lures? Imagine your happiness in opening a “can of worms” and fishing lures on Father’s Day morning. Are those WNY worms and lures, or a Stetson cowboy hat to wear? I can then practice my best JR Ewing Texas twang. Art supplies from a local craft store is a great idea. My children now have a choice in buying artist’s paints or going to the home center and buying five gallons of Father’s Day special latex paint for a fresh coat on the hallway walls. Both are listed as Father’s Day specials. In either case I am no artist whether on canvas or drywall. Kids, save your money.
OK, I am poking a little fun on Samantha’s change of direction from the usual Father’s Day gifts. I will admit she has put a new focus on Father’s Day. Her suggestion of an outdoor hiking adventure sure beats hiking through those big box stores picking out my favorite leaf blower or weed whacker my kids might buy me.
A few years ago I wrote here in “My View” about Father’s Day gifts ideas such as saws, ladders, air compressors and shop vacs, etc. Father’s Day gift suggestions haven’t changed much. There is still the volley of tools every father craves to get. Lawn mowers and gas grills still top the list of must-haves for dads. Drills, rakes and shovels really will thrill me.
However, one of this week’s papers had another suggestion. A new addition to the Father’s Day gift repertoire: a six-page circular of personal hygiene products specifically geared for dads was a new entry this year. What father wouldn’t be thrilled to get a gift set of scented deodorants and antiperspirants! Do I smell that much?
The flyer included a collection described as “show-stopping curls applications” with anti-curls products geared for dads! How many fathers are looking for hair products? The advertisement also includes refreshers (whatever that means), moisturizing mousse (I thought that was a dessert) made with coconut and avocado oils? Maybe you can eat it after applying it to your hair? Many of my friends would celebrate if they still had some hair to comb. Skin care products that renew and deep moisturize with “foamy body wash” that also exfoliates the skin are included. Wow! Coupons for all these items are included to urge you to buy these products for your dad, and will save you over $25! Whew, spare no expense! With this array of products, I could smell like a rose garden or vegetable salad all while uncurling my hair and exfoliating my skin. Look out dear wife, we will need another shelf in the shower for me.
So, to sum up: Samantha’s great shop local for gifts, men’s personal hygiene products and the usual home center listing of work-inducing tools.
When Father’s Day arrives, I guess I would like the same thing I always need and never get, a 20 pound bag of charcoal ($9.99). I’ll cook and you all can come over to eat.