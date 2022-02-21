My View: For bed makers, neatness counts

They say that life is full of regrets, but one thing that I'll never regret is my habit of making my bed every morning.
These days, the world seems divided into opposing camps. Social media is filled with arguments and counter arguments between Democrats versus Republicans, vaccinators versus the unvaxxed, and Bills fans versus the Patriots, and each side valiantly tries to convince the other of its rightness. But I know where the real divide lies: those who make their beds in the morning and those who don't.
My mother instilled in me that almost saintly virtue of bed making from as long as I can remember. As a child, I wasn't particularly neat and orderly, and Mom would often stand at the entrance to my room shaking her head at the clothes, comic books and candy wrappers strewn on the floor, muttering, “Clean up this pigsty!”
I used to feel wrongfully accused; after all, I had usually made my bed just a few minutes after I awoke.
“Mom, shut the door, then you don't have to see it,” I would cry. She would slam the door in disgust, most likely with a deep sense of failure over her inability to instill proper decorum in her middle daughter, and since all three of us girls were equally messy, her middle “pig.” But I always made that bed, and I still do to this day.
Nowadays I am the opposite of that teen with the cavalierly crumpled clothes. I work hard to organize my external environment so that no one will guess at the chaos inside, and it all starts with that bed. A bed neatly made gives me strength to face the challenges of the day. Those perfectly tucked-in corners calm me and allow me to move on to every challenging task I might encounter at work, on the roads and at home.
If I don't do this by the time I have finished my second cup of coffee and instead rush out of the house with open blankets, that unmade bed will haunt me for the rest of the day, calling for me to snuggle within its seductive corners. I can't forget that it is waiting for me. Oh, why didn't I make it when I had the chance?
My two sons, now adult men in their 30s, belong to the camp of the non-bed makers. When they come to visit and stay overnight, they inevitably leave the blankets where they were when they just sprang out of bed. The sheets lie in disarray, and the kids reason, why bother, the bed will be slept in once again in their next stay over.
As a young mom I never called their rooms pigsties, but I would always shudder and take a deep breath before going into their rooms. A good friend of mine, a respectable woman in every way, also belongs to the non-bed making camp. She recently posted on Facebook an article proving that leaving the bed unmade is healthier than making the bed each day.
According to her, because sleepers shed skin flakes all night, closing them off under covers in fact prevents them from dissipating the next day.
She often refers to herself as lazy because she had dropped out of a master's program and took early retirement from teaching. She tells me she often feels bored and she doesn't quite know how to get on with her day productively. She has never asked for my advice, but if she did, I know what I would say: Make your bed.