My View: For bed makers, neatness counts

Nowadays I am the opposite of that teen with the cavalierly crumpled clothes. I work hard to organize my external environment so that no one will guess at the chaos inside, and it all starts with that bed. A bed neatly made gives me strength to face the challenges of the day. Those perfectly tucked-in corners calm me and allow me to move on to every challenging task I might encounter at work, on the roads and at home.

If I don't do this by the time I have finished my second cup of coffee and instead rush out of the house with open blankets, that unmade bed will haunt me for the rest of the day, calling for me to snuggle within its seductive corners. I can't forget that it is waiting for me. Oh, why didn't I make it when I had the chance?

My two sons, now adult men in their 30s, belong to the camp of the non-bed makers. When they come to visit and stay overnight, they inevitably leave the blankets where they were when they just sprang out of bed. The sheets lie in disarray, and the kids reason, why bother, the bed will be slept in once again in their next stay over.