My View: Football strengthens a father-daughter bond

It’s Super Bowl weekend and as a Buffalonian, I am sad. The “could have been,” “should have been” is a hard pill to swallow.
The Buffalo Bills have always been a part of my life. I remember as a child watching my dad wait in anticipation each year for late August to arrive. That’s when Sundays in our house changed. He had a ritual for those Sundays. No matter what was planned, we always knew Dad would be in his living room chair at noon and that’s where he would stay for the rest of the day. It started with the pregame show, then the 1 p.m. game, the 4 o’clock and maybe even a 7 o’clock game. He was there for all of it.
I never understood the love for this sport until I actually took the time to sit and watch a game with my dad. Not just any game. I only cared about the Bills. I grew up during the Jim Kelly years so the hype for our winning team, who played so well they made it to four consecutive Super Bowls, was abundant. It was so easy to get caught up in it all.
When I began dating my now-husband in 1992, he was surprised to learn that his 16-year-old girlfriend watched the Bills on Sunday and actually knew what was going on. As a high school football player himself, I think he gave me major points for this. Truth be told, I only knew what was going on because of my dad. If I asked questions, he would answer them.
Even now, there are times when I’m scratching my head about a play or a referee call and even though Dad now watches football from Florida, if I call him, he will immediately know the answer. He loves to share his expertise with his daughter, and I love to soak up any more facts that can make me more knowledgeable while watching.
But I do admit that I have a love/hate relationship with this team. I love watching them win. I hate watching them lose. And not just a normal “Man, that’s a bummer,” disappointment; it’s more of a “why are they doing this to me?”
One might think I had my life savings bet on the game when witnessing my screaming curse words at the TV. Unfortunately, I don’t use the word “scream” lightly. My husband and kids will be the first to tell you; it’s not pretty by any means.
A friend of mine explained in her weekly blog that she doesn’t watch football because the outcome is out of her control. While I completely understand her reasoning (because, well, I’m a bit of a control freak myself), I can’t not watch. It’s as if I’ve become a football junkie – it may be temporarily bad for my mental state if they lose, but any day the Bills are playing, I’m glued to that TV.
And that’s how I know I am a true Bills’ fan. Because if they are losing, even if I get all bent out of shape due to them losing, I am still watching and rooting for them just like my dad has done for as long as I can remember.
And when we make it back to the Super Bowl – and we will – my family had better have their earplugs ready. Because this Bills fan can’t promise there won’t be some yelling coming from my Sunday spot in the living room. As for Dad, we may not be with each other physically, but we are only a group text apart as we cheer together for our favorite team.