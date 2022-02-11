My View: Football strengthens a father-daughter bond

Even now, there are times when I’m scratching my head about a play or a referee call and even though Dad now watches football from Florida, if I call him, he will immediately know the answer. He loves to share his expertise with his daughter, and I love to soak up any more facts that can make me more knowledgeable while watching.

But I do admit that I have a love/hate relationship with this team. I love watching them win. I hate watching them lose. And not just a normal “Man, that’s a bummer,” disappointment; it’s more of a “why are they doing this to me?”

One might think I had my life savings bet on the game when witnessing my screaming curse words at the TV. Unfortunately, I don’t use the word “scream” lightly. My husband and kids will be the first to tell you; it’s not pretty by any means.

A friend of mine explained in her weekly blog that she doesn’t watch football because the outcome is out of her control. While I completely understand her reasoning (because, well, I’m a bit of a control freak myself), I can’t not watch. It’s as if I’ve become a football junkie – it may be temporarily bad for my mental state if they lose, but any day the Bills are playing, I’m glued to that TV.