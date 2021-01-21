My View: Football history shows shift in racial realities

In 1960, the Buffalo Bills first year in the new American Football League, my late wife, Ann, and I became season ticket holders. The Bills were members of the AFL years prior to its merger with the more established National Football League.

The upstart AFL was then “at war" with the established NFL, and the war was costly for both leagues. The Bills then played their home games in War Memorial Stadium (better known as the Rockpile) and fan support was relatively light.

The Buffalo Evening News in those days was committed to aiding the Bills owner, Ralph Wilson, to promote the Bills’ survival by publicizing them. As part of that effort, on July 30, 1961, The News sponsored a Meet the Bills Night, which Ann and I attended. All attendees were given a Bills team picture. I treasured my photo and kept it for the past 60 years.

After the Bills’ recent playoff win, I decided to celebrate that victory by taking out that aged photo to see what I could recall about that far less successful (six wins and eight losses) team. The photo brought back a flood of memories, and showed me far more than I was looking for.