My View: Football history shows shift in racial realities

In 1960, the Buffalo Bills first year in the new American Football League, my late wife, Ann, and I became season ticket holders. The Bills were members of the AFL years prior to its merger with the more established National Football League.
The upstart AFL was then “at war" with the established NFL, and the war was costly for both leagues. The Bills then played their home games in War Memorial Stadium (better known as the Rockpile) and fan support was relatively light.
The Buffalo Evening News in those days was committed to aiding the Bills owner, Ralph Wilson, to promote the Bills’ survival by publicizing them. As part of that effort, on July 30, 1961, The News sponsored a Meet the Bills Night, which Ann and I attended. All attendees were given a Bills team picture. I treasured my photo and kept it for the past 60 years.
After the Bills’ recent playoff win, I decided to celebrate that victory by taking out that aged photo to see what I could recall about that far less successful (six wins and eight losses) team. The photo brought back a flood of memories, and showed me far more than I was looking for.
There were only 34 team members’ faces in the photo. The coach was Buster Ramsey, a crusty old school guy. (I can remember him hitting a player who came off the field after displeasing him). There were two quarterbacks – Tommy O’Connell, a past his prime NFL veteran, and, my great hope, Richie Lucas, the team’s first-ever draft pick from Penn State who turned out to be less than great. Here, for the old-timers reading this, are some of the names that I can associate with their faces in that 1961 picture: Harold Olson, Dan Chamberlain, Billy Atkins, Tommy Rychlec, Chuck McMurtry, Archie Matsos, Don Chelf, Mack Yoho, Wray Carlton, Jim Sorey, Willmer Fowler and Elbert Dubenion.
The last three players were relatively easy to remember because they were the only Black players on that 1961 football team. That shocked me because I am now accustomed to today’s NFL rosters. I checked with Google and found that in 2020 70% of the NFL’s players were Black.
If that 70% figure applied to the small 1961 Bills roster, it would have had 24 Black players and only 10 white players.
I can remember that my favorite player on those early Bills teams was Dubenion, whose nickname was “Golden Wheels.” He was a Black wide receiver and was in a class by himself. The early Cleveland Browns had another great Black player, Marion Motley who was then, in my opinion, probably the very best running back in the game.
The question that this 60-year-old picture immediately raised in my mind was why so few Black players? Why did teams way back then ignore the obvious talent of the many Black players who could have helped them be big winners? Why didn’t the owners and coaches tap into this great talent pool?
There may be other answers to these questions, but surely one of them was the racism so characteristic of those times. I should have been aware of that then, but to my shame, and I suspect, to that of many others, I was not.
In baseball, thankfully, the great athlete Jackie Robinson and the courageous owner Branch Rickey opened our eyes and began the change in the racial nature of American sports.