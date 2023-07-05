James CostaAm I the only person accused of having an age-related gustatory problem when I complain that food doesn’t taste the way it once did? Frankly, I’m convinced that it’s the food that’s changed, not my sense of taste. I can swear that the pork chops we ate in the old days were far superior to the chops we get today. To paraphrase an old saying, “Any resemblance to the real thing is purely coincidental.”

The same goes for steak. Today you can expect that a steak selling for about $15 a pound will be nearly tasteless. But who would expect to be disappointed at a top-rated restaurant? I thought that for $200, my friend and I would get a delicious prime rib dinner, much as they served in the past. Sorry to say, I was wrong.

Let’s not forget bacon, my breakfast favorite. Or used to be. I can’t remember when I last had bacon that tasted anything like the mouthwatering bacon I remember so well. If I cut my pants belt in strips, it wouldn’t taste worse.

What’s the reason for the change? Are companies adding something to their cattle’s diets? Are they injecting them with some kind of hormones? What were the animals eating then that they aren’t eating now?

Recently I bought a pound of asparagus. I love asparagus. My late wife, Jeannette, would fry it, and when almost done, she’d pour scrambled eggs over the top. Sliced like pizza on my plate, with a little salt added, and it was one of the tastiest little dishes imaginable. Utter disappointment now. I thought it might be the brand, so I tried another store. Two more, in fact. Same result. Completely and absolutely tasteless. Why? Are the farmers using fertilizers that affect the plants? Is the asparagus imported from other countries that have different soils? Does anyone have answers to these questions?

Doughnuts are also on my list. They must have had an ingredient that is now missing. I remember back in the 1940s, I’d pick up doughnuts from Franz’s bakery on the corner of Locust and High streets in Buffalo. The moment you entered the shop, the aroma itself was so delicious it would knock you out. People would leave with greasy paper bags filled with fat jelly or cream-filled doughnuts, peanut sticks or scrumptious chocolate eclairs.

So are my taste buds deficient or is it the food itself? I opt for the latter. If my taste is at fault, why do eggs taste the same as they always did? Milk tastes the same. So does cheese, butter, onions and potatoes. If it were my taste buds, wouldn’t everything taste different? For me it’s case closed.

But that raises another question: Even if the food is tasty, can we ever again eat without guilt? Calories have the same reputation as arsenic. Sugar, as well. Carbohydrates, too. Watch out for that hard belly fat; it kills! And salt? Please don’t remind me again of how it will lead to a coronary thrombosis. Maybe salt acts as a preservative on me, because I’ve been eating tons of the stuff for the past 91 years and I’m still here. I guess there’s still time for it to work, but why worry now? Over the years salt has added zest to meals that might have gone into the garbage.

The younger generation, contentedly unaware of the difference, may be more fortunate than I am. At the same time, they’ll never know what they missed.