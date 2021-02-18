My View: Fond memories were made at Northtown Plaza

As residents of Eggertsville, we are interested in the progress of commercial enterprises and are always ready to adapt to new opportunities. Developers are quick to build and rebuild every inch of commercial space.
Driving on Sheridan Drive between Niagara Falls Boulevard and Millersport Highway in Amherst, I see that steel frames have gone up for the new structures at the site of the old Northtown Plaza and framing has begun. But the work has stalled. Winter’s snows hide the mounds and machinery that wait for new instructions. Will the new development be completed?
I understand and accept the fact that suburbs like ours change constantly. The changes are thorough and obliterate the history of that place. But Northtown Plaza was a locus for economic activity and for social connection.
Let me hurry to recount my memories of Northtown Plaza before they forever fade.
The plaza was L-shaped, anchored by AM&A’s department store at the east end and a bank at the north end. An access road split the elbow. Next to the bank was the Federal Meat market, where I learned to pick out perfect cuts of meat and chicken and beef liver. Further along was a specialty shop for Italian cuisine. I learned about wines at the liquor store.
Then came the bagel shop and the dry cleaner, Gi-Ro. For years, the Pizza Plant occupied the restaurant space across the road, and when they moved, My Tomato Pie came in. (The restaurants and bagel shop were training places for my son’s first employment.) Then, we sampled Indian cuisine at Taste of India.
There was an early version of a Dollar Store, perfect for browsing cheap knock-offs of office supplies. A small fabric shop opened up, called Threads of Time, close to the department store. That is where I shopped for remnants to use in my quilting hobby and spent several hours helping a group sew quilts for charity.
The sidewalk in front of the stores was covered by a continuous overhang, perfect shelter from weather. For me, as a single mother with a lively young son, it was a perfect place to go window shopping while letting him run free. I loved to gawk at the sparkly baubles in Glickstein’s jewelry shop. I stopped in at Pleasures & Pastimes. And I did gaze at the displays in the windows of Mabel Danahy’s clothing store.
My son and I learned from Bagel Brothers how bagels were made; they were actually boiled and baked right there. Then the space became Manhattan Bagel, and their bagels were very disappointing.
Further east and separated from the main plaza was Century Mall. Here, I frequented the shoe repair shop with its warm odors of leather and shoe shining. I discovered a used books emporium and also made necessary visits to the Erie County Auto Bureau.
The land bounded by Sheridan Drive, Bailey Avenue and Eggert Road lies barren and barricaded, waiting and hoping for a revival. Few pedestrians dare brave the space, where life once thrived. RIP, Northtown Plaza.