My View: Fond memories were made at Northtown Plaza

As residents of Eggertsville, we are interested in the progress of commercial enterprises and are always ready to adapt to new opportunities. Developers are quick to build and rebuild every inch of commercial space.

Driving on Sheridan Drive between Niagara Falls Boulevard and Millersport Highway in Amherst, I see that steel frames have gone up for the new structures at the site of the old Northtown Plaza and framing has begun. But the work has stalled. Winter’s snows hide the mounds and machinery that wait for new instructions. Will the new development be completed?

I understand and accept the fact that suburbs like ours change constantly. The changes are thorough and obliterate the history of that place. But Northtown Plaza was a locus for economic activity and for social connection.

Let me hurry to recount my memories of Northtown Plaza before they forever fade.

The plaza was L-shaped, anchored by AM&A’s department store at the east end and a bank at the north end. An access road split the elbow. Next to the bank was the Federal Meat market, where I learned to pick out perfect cuts of meat and chicken and beef liver. Further along was a specialty shop for Italian cuisine. I learned about wines at the liquor store.