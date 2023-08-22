When I was in my early ‘20s, I was a record collector. One of the stores that I used to frequent most was Flipside Records on Seneca Street in West Seneca.

Flipside Records was in business from 1984 to 1988 and had six co-owners, with Rich Kegler the most visible. When I went to the store, I was most likely to see him. Now, of course, Rich is an internationally known graphic artist who’s created a line of digital typefaces through his company, P22 Type Foundry. Some of the fonts are based on famous artists, such as Marcel Duchamp.

I loved Flipside because every time I stopped in, Rich would play samples from many of the records in his well-stocked store. One time, I was unsure whether or not to purchase this one particular album – a record by The Seven, who were supposed to be the second coming of Chicago – and Rich was gracious enough to play samples of the album for me. If he hadn’t, I would have been out some money because The Seven sounded nothing like Chicago.

However, that day, I did purchase an original Jimmy Rushing 45 featuring “All by Myself” on the A-side and “River Stay Away from My Door” on the B-side. This was from the album Brubeck and Rushing, released in 1960 on Columbia. I loved that Jimmy Rushing 45 to the point that I played it over and over on the archaic hi-fi unit located in my basement. Another lesser-known artist that could be found at the store was Ivory Joe Hunter, an R&B singer of the 1950s and ‘60s.

It’s really a shame that Flipside had such a short run. According to Rich, he originally wanted to locate the store on the Elmwood strip, near Buffalo State College and felt it had probably been a mistake to open on Seneca Street.

Flipside also sold cassettes, which haven’t made quite the same comeback as vinyl. But I bought dozens of cassettes there, including the Very Best of Ricky Nelson and the Best of Johnny and the Hurricanes. Right in front of the cash register was a huge glass case that was filled with cassettes; I bought so many that I kept them in shoeboxes. I had everything from Bill Munroe to bluegrass to a lot of jazz.

The first day I first walked into Flipside records, I noticed a huge metal sign, hung behind the cashier’s booth, that said Buffalo Springfield. (Rich told me once that I could have the sign for $60.) It was from the Buffalo-Springfield Roller Company, which gave the group Buffalo Springfield its name. One of its steamrollers was parked outside a house where Stephen Stills and Richie Furay were staying in Los Angeles. The two bandmates thought the name had a nice ring to it and adopted it as the name of their group. Buffalo-Springfield Roller, though not based in Buffalo, was founded from a merger involving the Buffalo Roller Company, which had been located here.

Flipside was one of a kind; maybe that’s why it was too good to last. Still, though its West Seneca storefront is now an empty lot, there are still Flipside pop-ups at area vinyl shows featuring independent dealers.

As vinyl makes a comeback, maybe Flipside can, too.