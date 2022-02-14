My View: Flavors of memory engage our senses

My memories just appear when my mind is at rest – like clouds in the sky, they float in. Sometimes, they push forward, offering more detailed glimpses of what was. Randomly, they blow around our mental landscapes, following the air currents outside our control.

What if we could create a menu of memories, and select a flavor of the day to explore? Instead of the familiar, the Granny Smith apples of our past, we could bring back the unexpected, the tropical fruit Life Saver of a day forgotten?

Becoming chefs of our reminiscences, our recollections can offer us nourishment and satisfaction. Times past, everyone carried a roll of Life Savers – my mother’s favorite was butter rum. The unpredictability of the five flavors in a roll meant that we never knew which flavor would pop up next.

Some days might be right for cherry-flavored memories, offering us excursions into delicious beginnings. Starting the school year with the box of 64 crayons in years past, with new laptop computers today, holds promise of the possible. Sweet, uncomplicated at the start, some memories deliver combinations of sounds and sights that entice us.