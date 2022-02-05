My View: Five decades later, a belated gift of love

Growing up in a large family of eight with limited income, and living in very small confines with multiple personalities can produce chaos. In retrospect, I realize how much we all lacked for individual expression and space.
My mother was always home and dealt with domestic chores and seeing that her children were educated and brought up with strict Christian values. Catholic doctrine and practice were ingrained into every day of our youthful lives via church attendance and school classes in religion.
We were taught to love others as we love ourselves and treat them as we would like to be treated in return. Love was the glue that held peace and humanity together and made all of this work.
But are just the actions of empathy and affection enough, or do actual words need to be expressed and heard to validate that we are truly loved?
Born to an Irish mother and German father, my mother was raised in a household with seven siblings who also learned the same values that we inherited. As a child and adult, it seemed to me that they were a big, happy and loving family. As an adult, however, I wondered why I never heard the words “I love you” actually spoken.
My father’s life was quite different from my mother’s. He was born in Quebec on the Indian reservation of Kahnawá:ke. His mother, a Mohawk, married a Frenchman from Montreal, had 12 children, only six living into adulthood. My grandmother died giving birth to her youngest child, so my father was only 16 and was left to support himself.
His siblings were given to family friends after his father died two years later. One was taken to an Indian Residential School in Spanish, Ont. There was a big disconnect as the remaining siblings didn’t meet or get to know each other until years later.
I often still wonder what held my parents’ marriage together. She was educated, his was very limited, but in addition to English, he could speak Mohawk and French fluently. He was accepted and became entwined into my mother’s loving family. They had a lifelong marriage and were devoted to each other.
Only I can’t remember any verbal expressions of love to each other or us kids. Again, is it enough to just know something, to understand something, or should words be expressed, especially to children?
Fast forward to December 2021. My cousin and his wife from Kahnawá:ke came to visit and we were having our usual pleasant conversations, this time about preserving the Mohawk language. My cousin related a few sentences in Mohawk until I stopped him when he said the last one – Kon’haronkhwa. I asked him to repeat it and he did.
I responded that my father use to say that. Then I asked him what it meant and he said, “I love you.” What?
After all these years my father said it without my ever knowing what it meant. Yet I remembered those Mohawk words since I was a child, just like it was yesterday. He must have repeated them many times for me to remember. And my father’s been gone for almost 50 years.