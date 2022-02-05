My View: Five decades later, a belated gift of love

His siblings were given to family friends after his father died two years later. One was taken to an Indian Residential School in Spanish, Ont. There was a big disconnect as the remaining siblings didn’t meet or get to know each other until years later.

I often still wonder what held my parents’ marriage together. She was educated, his was very limited, but in addition to English, he could speak Mohawk and French fluently. He was accepted and became entwined into my mother’s loving family. They had a lifelong marriage and were devoted to each other.

Only I can’t remember any verbal expressions of love to each other or us kids. Again, is it enough to just know something, to understand something, or should words be expressed, especially to children?

Fast forward to December 2021. My cousin and his wife from Kahnawá:ke came to visit and we were having our usual pleasant conversations, this time about preserving the Mohawk language. My cousin related a few sentences in Mohawk until I stopped him when he said the last one – Kon’haronkhwa. I asked him to repeat it and he did.

I responded that my father use to say that. Then I asked him what it meant and he said, “I love you.” What?