Earlier in this Lenten season, a question appeared on my Facebook page: “What fish fry is your favorite?” The answer is an easy one for our family.

Friday nights during Lent, my family heads for a particular firehall where we have greeted friends and family for years now. Of course, the pandemic meant we had to order takeout. This season, then, became monumental when we entered the building for the first time in three years! It is not all about the haddock, you see. It is also about the fellowship.

My son and I arrived slightly before five o’clock on that Friday evening. We chose a round table for five (best for lively conversation), sitting near the entrance so we could spot the three guests still to come: a couple and my daughter. As I scanned newcomers pouring into the hall, I spotted her. I waved. With a grin, she waved back. Suddenly, I noticed another hand behind her waving, too. Who could that be? I stretched my neck to see. “Oh, my gosh!” I yelled out. “It’s my granddaughter!”

We hadn’t expected to see our college sophomore, who is living in Chicago, until June. I jumped out of my chair and she jumped into my arms; it was a sweet reunion. This place was a familiar one to her. She had come to these fish fries since she was a small child. Chicken fingers, always included on the menu, were her choice.

Our family seems to seek out and feel comfortable in community experiences. We are most at home in places such as Dunkirk Camp’s cabins and the Chautauqua Institutions’ communal dining rooms. We attend our local church community and its offerings just about every time we are invited. It seems to be the way we are put together.

Our Lenten fish fries are no different. We have grown to know many of the servers, not always by name, perhaps, but by their smiles and welcoming ways. We greet one another with waves or stop to chat.

During this long winter, I have sought out British TV. I admire the scenes set in their pubs. These are obviously neighborhood hangouts where the Brits gather to gossip with a best friend (“As Time Goes By”) or discuss their next move in a murder case (“Midsomer Murders”). There is a friendly ease – folks are in a familiar location, with familiar faces. A safe place. That’s how we feel about the fire fighters and their families and friends at our fire hall who host the dinners.

After all our group had arrived (we were now six diners), we automatically reached out to clasp each other’s hands to say grace. Hesitating a moment, we looked around the circle to see who was up for saying it that evening. Suddenly, a server passing by our table, stopped, took in the scene, folded his hands, bowed his head and began the most heartfelt, meaningful prayer. It wasn’t a short, “Thank you, God, for this food,” but one filled with sincerity. After he (and we) said hearty “Amens”, he faded away into the kitchen.

Every time I think of this moment, my face breaks out in a huge smile.

Sure, there is division in our land just now. We approach each other so many times with caution, afraid to express our opinions. But sometimes we gather in community, familiar faces in familiar surroundings, for conversation, laughter and a chance to be ourselves – nothing fancy, nothing phony – to be just us.

That’s what life is all about.