My View: First midnight Mass left indelible memories

I remember the very first Catholic Mass I attended. I was 14 years old and it was at midnight on Christmas Eve. I had been born and raised Protestant, and also came from a broken home. My father abandoned my mother, my younger brother and me, and my mother was left to raise and support us on her own. We even spent two years in foster care, living on a farm.

When I was 14 years old, my mother had saved enough money for a down payment on a small home in Clarence, and remarried. So my mother, my stepfather, my brother and I moved into our new home. My stepfather was Italian. His name was Joe DiGuilio. So my brother and I joined the DiGuilio family, which was big, warm and inclusive.

There were no grandchildren in the family – except now there was my brother and me. So we started spending Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas with the DiGuilio family at their home in Albion. I think it must have been nice for them to have children at their family celebrations.