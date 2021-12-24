My View: First midnight Mass left indelible memories

I remember the very first Catholic Mass I attended. I was 14 years old and it was at midnight on Christmas Eve. I had been born and raised Protestant, and also came from a broken home. My father abandoned my mother, my younger brother and me, and my mother was left to raise and support us on her own. We even spent two years in foster care, living on a farm.
When I was 14 years old, my mother had saved enough money for a down payment on a small home in Clarence, and remarried. So my mother, my stepfather, my brother and I moved into our new home. My stepfather was Italian. His name was Joe DiGuilio. So my brother and I joined the DiGuilio family, which was big, warm and inclusive.
There were no grandchildren in the family – except now there was my brother and me. So we started spending Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas with the DiGuilio family at their home in Albion. I think it must have been nice for them to have children at their family celebrations.
On the first Christmas we spent with them, I was 14 years old and in eighth grade. It was announced that we would all be going to Midnight Mass at St. Joseph’s, the family church. At the appointed hour, we all bundled up in coats, gloves, hats and scarves and squeezed into several cars to drive the short distance to the church. I remember it was so cold that you could see your breath.
St. Joseph’s is a big, old, stone church, built by the Italian stonemasons who lived in the area, one of whom was my stepfather’s father, or sort of my grandfather. I remember that there were candles and flowers in the church and that the wooden pews were hard and cold. Then the choir began to sing. They were in a high loft at the rear of the church, so you couldn’t see them.
Their voices floated down from on high as if it was the angels singing. They sang a beautiful song called “Twas the Birthday of a King,” which they sang every year we went to Midnight Mass there. Since then, for more than 60 years, I have never heard that carol sung again by any choir anywhere. But I remember it so clearly in my mind to this day.
After church, when we got home at around 1:30 in the morning, a big meal was served – roast chicken, a wonderfully clear, yellow chicken soup, and fresh, homemade pasta that had been rolled out and cut into strips earlier in the day. Then, the kitchen table was cleared and moved, and card tables, decks of cards, and jars of pennies appeared. While my brother and I tucked into bed in a small bedroom directly off the kitchen, the adults played cards until dawn.
To this day, I remember how safe and secure it felt to fall asleep to the sound of adults having a good time talking and laughing. My brother and I had experienced instability and insecurity, and we were now safely in the arms of a big, happy, stable family in their longtime family home and home town.
I remember all these things so clearly because they are sense memories – things that I saw, heard, smelled, tasted, and touched. Sense memories lie deep in our consciousness and last a long time.
Twenty years later, when I was 34 years old, I finally joined the Catholic Church. Why and how that happened at that time, so many years after that first Christmas Eve Mass, is another story.