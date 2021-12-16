My View: First jobs provide lifelong lessons

Looking forward to the weekly paycheck was bliss, plus I received a 10% discount on purchases. I wore a dress shirt, clip-on tie and a blue company-issued vest. It was a fast-paced store that offered convenience foods, household supplies, athletic apparel and gifts. I had the first glimpse of the magazines and cards delivered and stocked the dairy products at a sandbagger’s pace, pausing for a drink and snack stashed between boxes to keep my energy level up for long shifts.

Since customers always needed prescriptions filled, the pharmacy was open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on holidays. My number came up one Christmas on a skeleton crew, and it turned out quite pleasant, with a scattering of regular customers needing essentials and last-minute presents.

What started out as just completing a rite of passage to gain petty cash actually produced a memorable, valuable experience with great people at different stages of life. As I wonder where they are now, I realize I learned to be thorough in a variety of tasks, polished in my presentation and courteous to everyone.

Recently I was dining on a Saturday night in YOLO, which occupies the space now, and it occurred to me I was sitting where the cash register was that I covered on weekends 30 years ago.