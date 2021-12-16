My View: First jobs provide lifelong lessons

Aside from an allowance, cash-laced birthday cards or newspaper route money, what did you do to earn your first paycheck?
My inaugural gig, babysitting for a neighbor in the early '90s, was inherited after my sister went to college. With an hourly wage of $5, I earmarked all compensation for hockey and basketball cards, Sports Illustrated and rap cassettes. The training consisted of her scouting reports and the meticulous hourly checklist the parents provided. I worked 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturdays, changing diapers, watching cartoons and preparing lunch before dispatching the toddler to his nap, the best part, enabling me to catch my breath.
Another neighbor recruited me to watch two kids for periodic date nights. Entertaining multiple children was a formidable task. Babysitting created a responsible routine when there weren’t other pressing extracurricular activities. It served as an honest, conscientious service that helped rural neighbors since no other candidates were within a convenient radius. During the winter, it was a good excuse to avoid venturing into the snow. At the time, I didn’t want anyone to be aware of my babysitting prowess because I thought it would be embarrassing.
Following a year of supervising rug rats, I promoted myself to a first true paycheck as a junior in high school by taking a job as a cashier and stocking assistant at the former Transit Valley Drug Mart. To get hired, I went downtown for a polygraph test because of the proximity to prescription drugs. After the technician asked me a few yes/no questions regarding alcohol and drug use and theft, I passed without incident, although it felt uneasy being hooked up to the machine and watching the needle scratch out the line graphs.
Looking forward to the weekly paycheck was bliss, plus I received a 10% discount on purchases. I wore a dress shirt, clip-on tie and a blue company-issued vest. It was a fast-paced store that offered convenience foods, household supplies, athletic apparel and gifts. I had the first glimpse of the magazines and cards delivered and stocked the dairy products at a sandbagger’s pace, pausing for a drink and snack stashed between boxes to keep my energy level up for long shifts.
Since customers always needed prescriptions filled, the pharmacy was open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on holidays. My number came up one Christmas on a skeleton crew, and it turned out quite pleasant, with a scattering of regular customers needing essentials and last-minute presents.
What started out as just completing a rite of passage to gain petty cash actually produced a memorable, valuable experience with great people at different stages of life. As I wonder where they are now, I realize I learned to be thorough in a variety of tasks, polished in my presentation and courteous to everyone.
Recently I was dining on a Saturday night in YOLO, which occupies the space now, and it occurred to me I was sitting where the cash register was that I covered on weekends 30 years ago.
Over the years, I returned to retail during challenging times, and it was more hectic and stressful from an experienced mindset. Whenever I am in a store interacting with employees of all ages, some of whom exhibit displeasure and frustration, I empathize with what they are going through and wish younger ones the best in pursuing their ambitions. On-the-job training and practical experiences can always springboard you to future positions with useful knowledge.