I saw them standing there in the corner, a pair of rubber fireman’s boots. They were a little dusty and looked sort of forlorn sitting there in the corner of my mother’s Ramona Avenue basement in early 1976.

Above the boots, on a small peg on the wall and looking equally as forgotten, hung his metal fireman’s helmet. Emblazoned across the front of it was the legend “Buffalo Fire Department.” Francis Harold Martin had been a professional firefighter for 33 years before retiring.

I remember seeing those boots, and that hat, in dad’s locker at the Engine #8 Firehouse on Chicago Street, in Buffalo’s Old First Ward. Dad had spent most of his career in this two-story, redbrick firehouse. It had been built in the 1890s and was first used as a station for the horse-drawn fire brigade. If a call came during dinner, the food would be left on the table as the men scrambled into their rubber boots and long rubber jackets, often sliding down the shiny brass fire pole, to jump onto the waiting Hook and Ladder truck. On an alarm run, dad sat at the end of the truck, steering the rear wheels around corners.

On the truck, the metal fire hats gave the men a distinctive look, with their peaked crown and elongated rear brim. Many a firefighter owed his life to the protection of these sturdy helmets. At the fire, the men wielded axes and hoses with a sense of desperate urgency. Lives often depended upon their courage and quick thinking. After the fire was put out, the grime-covered, weary men would roll up their hoses and return to the firehouse, to await the adrenalin rush of the next alarm. It was all in a day’s work. It was all in a day’s work.

Each of the men knew that any fire could be his final call. Dad never talked about the dangers of the job to us. When one of their own men died in the line of duty, the fire community gave their fallen comrade a ceremonial farewell worthy of a president and did what they could to help the fallen man’s family. There is a tight-knit sense of fraternity among these men and women, a brotherhood of shared danger in harm’s way. They treat injury and death with the casual nonchalance of those who risk their lives daily in service to others.

“Lots of people wanted to be a fireman,” dad used to say, “until you were up on a ladder, in zero-degree temperatures and a 40 mile an hour wind. Then, not too many people wanted the job.”

Dad had an engaging Irish smile and could charm everyone. with his infectious grin and casual rendition of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” or some other popular, ethnic ditty Everybody liked him. Years later, when I was involved in local politics, people would take me aside at a rally or function and tell me what a great guy dad was. I always felt grateful for that.

All of these thoughts careened through my head as I looked at those boots standing in the dusty corner. It is funny how much that we lock away in our memory, not even aware of its presence, until some trigger sends it all gushing forth. It is funny how much we lock away in our memory, not even aware of its presence, until some trigger sends it all gushing forth. Finally, curiosity got the better of me. I slipped off my shoes and stepped into Dad’s boots. I found that I couldn’t fill my father’s shoes. But then, I guess that was something that I had discovered a long time ago. Happy Father’s Day, Dad.