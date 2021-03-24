My View: Finely tuned tips for the hearing-impaired

Anyone with hearing impairment will tell you that the wearing of face masks makes verbal communication challenging. At almost all levels of deafness, lip reading is a big help. The ability to see the subtle movements of the face provides clues to understanding speech.
I’ve lived my life hearing-impaired and have devised all sorts of techniques for communicating, but masks sometimes have me stymied.
Interacting with others is a pleasure, reminding us that we are not alone, we share the stage with a variety of interesting beings similar but each one unique. During this pandemic year, the smallest human contact has been noteworthy. It’s a disconcerting moment, however, when someone speaks to me and, even with a hearing aid in my one functional ear, speech coming through a mask makes words so muffled that I have no clue what is being said. I ask to have the words repeated, and often, still no joy.
Here are some techniques to consider both as a speaker and listener.
• Ask the person to single out a key word.
• Ask for the statement to be rephrased.
• Sometimes replacing a single word with a synonym brings clarity.
• Ask for a person to speak louder.
Carrying a small notepad and writing out key words might be extreme but useful as a last resort. Sadly, I often walk away with simple, daily back and forth communication unresolved but it’s OK having tried.
Another place where viewing the face is lost is the telephone, but simple considerations will help. Cellphones are convenient but not kind to a hard-of-hearing soul. People seem to talk anywhere but into it.
As obvious as it is, if you want to be understood, pivot the phone toward your mouth and aim your voice toward the phone. Slow the pattern of speech and allow time for your words to be understood.
Often trying to decipher a telephone message from the machine is frustrating. In leaving a message, speak slowly, separate your words and pronounce them clearly. If requesting a call-back, repeat the number at the end of the message.
A government program will allow the hearing-impaired to get a free captioning phone if they qualify. You are charged for each conversation generating captions. There are steps to follow each time a call is made or received, so patience and a learning curve are required.
Get your hearing checked. If you know you need a hearing aid, don’t make excuses – get one. The new ones are revolutionary in amplification, invisible and cheap compared to previous generations. It’s almost a crime to not take advantage of the excellent technology.
You might be surprised at what you’ve missed – squeaking floor boards, sounds of nature, basic human utterances. It all adds up to a richer, more well-rounded life.