My View: Finely tuned tips for the hearing-impaired

Anyone with hearing impairment will tell you that the wearing of face masks makes verbal communication challenging. At almost all levels of deafness, lip reading is a big help. The ability to see the subtle movements of the face provides clues to understanding speech.

I’ve lived my life hearing-impaired and have devised all sorts of techniques for communicating, but masks sometimes have me stymied.

Interacting with others is a pleasure, reminding us that we are not alone, we share the stage with a variety of interesting beings similar but each one unique. During this pandemic year, the smallest human contact has been noteworthy. It’s a disconcerting moment, however, when someone speaks to me and, even with a hearing aid in my one functional ear, speech coming through a mask makes words so muffled that I have no clue what is being said. I ask to have the words repeated, and often, still no joy.

Here are some techniques to consider both as a speaker and listener.

• Ask the person to single out a key word.

• Ask for the statement to be rephrased.

• Sometimes replacing a single word with a synonym brings clarity.

• Ask for a person to speak louder.