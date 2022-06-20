My View: Fine with not getting around anymore

Who would ever have imagined the drastic changes the world has experienced over the last two years? The days of whimsical travel and socializing abruptly ended when an apocalypse-like, viral pestilence spread rapidly around the world.

Fear, confusion and violence spread almost as fast as the virus, and it was difficult to know which presented the most danger – the virus or the violent reactions from the many opposing groups.

My immediate reaction to the isolation and mask mandates was confusion, followed by restlessness and cabin fever. It seemed endless and hopeless.

But then something strange happened. When restrictions were finally reduced and masks were no longer required, my restored freedoms were unsettling – I had become reclusive, and to some extent, embraced it. I felt discomfort being in public without the once-hated mask.

During the more than two years of isolation, I gained weight, lost muscle tone, and had little enthusiasm for life. On the plus side, I began writing memoirs. I wrote about my experiences growing up and people I’ve met over the years.

I never thought I would enjoy writing. I didn’t think it was something I could do very well, but my friends and family encouraged me. If I wait several months and read my stories again, I feel less self-conscious about what I wrote and how I wrote it. I find them enjoyable when I get past the critiquing mode.

I was thinking about life today. I thought about the old song, “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore" – a song title more than appropriate for the time were living in right now. That song was written by Duke Ellington in 1940, the year I was born. I especially like the rendition by Louis Armstrong with the Duke Ellington Jazz Orchestra.

Yes, it is an old fashioned song, yet, sometimes I find comfort in old songs. They evoke memories of a gentle time – a time of truth and kind-heartedness. Joy came from simple things that wouldn’t elicit a second look today.

There were no electronic devices to occupy our minds, and when things broke, most of us had to do hands-on repairs.

My father told me about fishing trips he and his brothers went on with my grandfather. They took three spare tires along for the one-hundred-mile round trip, often using all three and occasionally patching them on the road.

It was a time when the term “Baling Wire Mechanic” was common. It was unusual to have a car problem that you couldn’t fix yourself, and if you couldn’t, there were kind people that were always happy to stop and help.

I must say that, as a senior, I do appreciate the comfort and convenience of modern cars and other labor saving devices. I say that, but at the same time, I lament the loss of those days of self-reliance and responsibility that developed people’s characters. Many people then were trustworthy and compassionate – understanding the struggles others were going through, with an attitude of “What can I do to help?”

Perhaps young people growing up today will have their own nostalgic memories when they are older. The nice thing about memories is that time filters out the bad and enhances the good.

My hope is that their memories will be comforting companions, evoking happy times as they experience the changes that inevitably come.