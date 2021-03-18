My View: Finding shared light from family darkness

Like many in the baby-boom generation, I am hedging toward the inevitable title of family matriarch. How this came to be as the youngest of three sisters is that I am the storyteller and the keeper of inherited family evidence. Therefore, without any children of my own, nieces and nephews who have tapped into ancestry search my memories and I’m happy to oblige.

I have one uncle left. He is an octogenarian – a legendary man who devoted a lifetime to the service of our country across the globe in the armed forces. First, he served in the Marines as an MP and a Capitol Police officer in the 1950s and ’60s during some of our nation’s volatile times. Sonny (Severyn) returned to Buffalo briefly after four years in the corps and worked at the Chevy plant while questioning his vocation.

That Christmas, he visited our home and brought presents we were never able to enjoy. After the celebration of the military hero – the marine with the soothing, articulate voice bringing joy to our dismal holiday – chaos ensued. Full of jealousy and rage, my father took an axe to all of the toys and fists to my mother’s face. Fortunately, Sonny never knew until I told him a lifetime later. It was good that he hated the factory with his future intact.