My View: Finding shared light from family darkness

Like many in the baby-boom generation, I am hedging toward the inevitable title of family matriarch. How this came to be as the youngest of three sisters is that I am the storyteller and the keeper of inherited family evidence. Therefore, without any children of my own, nieces and nephews who have tapped into ancestry search my memories and I’m happy to oblige.
I have one uncle left. He is an octogenarian – a legendary man who devoted a lifetime to the service of our country across the globe in the armed forces. First, he served in the Marines as an MP and a Capitol Police officer in the 1950s and ’60s during some of our nation’s volatile times. Sonny (Severyn) returned to Buffalo briefly after four years in the corps and worked at the Chevy plant while questioning his vocation.
That Christmas, he visited our home and brought presents we were never able to enjoy. After the celebration of the military hero – the marine with the soothing, articulate voice bringing joy to our dismal holiday – chaos ensued. Full of jealousy and rage, my father took an axe to all of the toys and fists to my mother’s face. Fortunately, Sonny never knew until I told him a lifetime later. It was good that he hated the factory with his future intact.
He soon joined the Air Force. After 20 years in Germany, South Africa and the Philippines, he spent three lovely years in Digny, France, where he learned to speak fluent French – a language he recites most often in phone messages, much to my delight. Sonny worked as a special agent in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations until retirement in California.
As my mother’s youngest brother, he has limited family history for me to glean, but when we connected, I sent him a questionnaire of 100 subjects and we have methodically discussed many revelations.
Both born in autumn on the 23rd of the month, we also lost our mothers at the age of 9. These deaths both resulted in estrangements from our fathers and childhoods shared with a village of family moving us frequently from sofa to sofa.
These transient years made both of us amenable to life’s most simple pleasures. No stranger to adventure, we have both lived a sense of freedom from within and find solace in our similarities.
Our fathers met in Attica State Prison, grandfather serving a term for manslaughter. The intersection of that friendship sealed the darkness of our mutual fate.
I never knew the details of our family rumors or the reasons for character exaltations until much later in adulthood. My uncle and I haven’t seen each other in more than 20 years, but our phone calls keep us close. The pandemic canceled my travel plans, and his recent bout with pneumonia has altered our reunion further.
However, willingness to develop relationships are the key to common ground. Diametrically opposed politically, we often end with a confirmation of, “I love you even though … ” since I’m a liberal on his conservative platform.