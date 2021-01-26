My VIew: Finding philosophy within the comics

We in Buffalo were privileged to have the outstanding Tom Toles as our featured political cartoonist in the Buffalo News for many years, and Adam Zyglis has proven a very worthy successor. Our newspaper also offers alternative viewpoints from cartoonists representing differing sides of the spectrum, in the interest of responsible journalism. My all-time favorite is the recently retired Toles, who will be missed.

Of course, what draws most people to the comics section is the aspect of humor. All through our lives, we need levity to help take the edge off of challenges and stressors that we face, and laughter is surely the best medicine. We have a delightful coffee table book in our home featuring cartoon collections from the New Yorker magazine, and leafing through this always lightens the mood and elicits smiles.

Those of us who peruse the daily funnies have our personal favorites that we must check out, and the characters in these become almost like friends. Is it possible to have a crush on the lovely Miss Buxley in "Beetle Bailey" or Mary Jane Parker in the "Amazing Spider-Man?" My day wouldn’t be complete without seeing what’s happening with "Crankshaft," "Curtis," "Zits," "Dennis the Menace" and my very favorite, "Pickles."