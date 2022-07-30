My View: Finding out that you're not alone makes a difference when tragedy strikes

A woman in her late 30s came up to me with tears in her eyes.

“I haven’t left the house in almost two years,” she said. “But I had to see this.”

She’d come out to watch a screening of a feature film I co-wrote and directed called “Life After You,” which played for two weeks recently at the Allen Theatre in Lebanon, PA – the location where we shot the footage.

Her fiancé had died two years prior after overdosing on drugs laced with fentanyl. She had no idea he was using. But she felt something was amiss. She spoke about her feelings with her fiancé’s family, but they brushed her off.

“You’re buying a house together,” they said. “You’re getting married! Everything’s fine.”

And then they weren’t.

Covid-19 and grief confined her to her house. When she heard about the screening, she was emboldened to step outside.

“Life After You” is a narrative feature film centered around the true story of a suburban family’s struggle with the death of their 19-year-old son Danny following an overdose of heroin that was also laced with fentanyl. The film, which explores the question of who and what is responsible for this tragedy, is inspired by the book, “Life After You: What Your Death From Drugs Leaves Behind” by Linda Lajterman.

The woman at the theater asked her friends to come with her for support. They declined, saying it was “too sad of a story.” So she braved it on her own.

I will never forget her eyes: the wells of grief there and the tears of loneliness leaking out as she told her story. And I’ll never forget the uncomfortable laughter when she was done speaking. She sucked in all of those emotions when she felt she had said too much.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “I didn’t mean to tell you all that.”

But I’m glad she did. It is the reason Linda Lajterman, whose family had no idea Danny was using, wrote the book a month after her family found him dead in his bedroom. It is what prompted producer Charlene Giannetti to publish it and set in motion the conversation of turning the story into a film.

It is what inspired co-writer and lead actress Florencia Lozano to play the role of Linda. It is what impelled producer Brian Long to help make this conversation a reality. And it is what galvanized me to dive deep and direct the truthful accounts following the worst days of this family’s life.

“Did it trigger you in a bad way?” I asked the woman. “Being here today and seeing this?”

“No,” she said, definitively. “For the first time, I don’t feel like I’m alone.”

Addiction has gone through the roof during the pandemic. It manifests in different ways: alcohol, food, sex, drugs…

But the root is all the same. It stems from loneliness, hopelessness, a feeling of disconnect.

It is easy to hone in on all the bad stuff happening around the world. The subject of addiction – of seeking that warm, fuzzy blanket to block out the bad – is just one of them.

Rather than shy away or judge or reproach one another, we need to reach out, amid our differences, and try to see the humanity in all of us.

Listening. Responding with love, even if it’s laced with disagreement. These are the things that can begin to curb dark into light. These are the things to help us admit that we have a really big problem here, but there is hope. There is always hope. And it starts with communication.