My View: Finding our purpose lights the way ahead

Her age showed in her gait, as she quietly shuffled down the quiet street of Vienna, with her broom partner. She was not aware of being observed. Without taking his eyes off her, he indignantly asked his companion why this very old woman was forced to be out sweeping the streets.
The answer Billy Joel received surprised and inspired him. “She’s being useful and she’s doing a service that benefits everyone. She’s not just sitting at home wasting away, and she’s got dignity.”
“Don’t kick off before you’re halfway through …” was a line from “Vienna,” the song Joel wrote from this experience. He realized how powerful purpose can be, at any age. It gets you up in the morning and keeps you moving.
Research indicates that purpose can increase longevity. A quote from Psychology Today states, “Our findings point to the fact that finding a direction for life, and setting overarching goals for what you want to achieve, can help you actually live longer, regardless of when you find your purpose…” This can be especially challenging when an individual transitions to a long-term care facility. All of a sudden, many of their roles have ceased, and it can be a struggle to find something that feels like a needed contribution to those around them.
I recently have had the privilege of becoming employed at a senior care community in Williamsville. I am the enrichment director. Our residents are in the winter of their lives. It is my purpose to find out all I can about the other three seasons in which they have lived.
Their spring, summer and fall have made their winter rich. However, sometimes it does not feel so. I recently witnessed someone who met the challenge.
Every afternoon at 3 sharp, a snack is promised and anticipated. Several years ago, a gentleman moved into this assisted living facility. He was struggling with the transition, was anxious, and had no idea how he was going to cope, even though he was secure, had all he needed and was surrounded by love. The one thing lacking was some purpose. A very perceptive staff member decided to give Victor a job. He was now our official snack coordinator.
Every day, promptly at 3, he would report to the kitchen, almost giddy, ready and eager to take on his responsibility with relish. He proceeded to knock on every door, with a warm greeting, and an offer of refreshment. His biggest complaint was that his back hurt, because of all the hugs he gave out.
Every afternoon, his joy never diminished at being in charge of this task. He considered it an honor. For some of the residents it was their only social interaction for the day. It was a familiar sight to see Victor bobbing in and out of each resident’s room, as he brought joy with a simple hello, hug and treat.
Very recently, Victor was taken to the hospital with a medical complication that took his life. His last words, as he was being rolled out were, “Please make sure Nancy makes it to lunch.”
There the snack cart sits now, too still. Many are waiting in their room, anticipating that knock around 3, ready to receive their snack, but most importantly a warm greeting and a hug.
The message is simple. Purpose. Victor never “kicked off.” He had purpose until his last breath, and it had brought him dignity. We can too – we just have to find it.