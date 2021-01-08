My View: Finding our purpose lights the way ahead

Her age showed in her gait, as she quietly shuffled down the quiet street of Vienna, with her broom partner. She was not aware of being observed. Without taking his eyes off her, he indignantly asked his companion why this very old woman was forced to be out sweeping the streets.

The answer Billy Joel received surprised and inspired him. “She’s being useful and she’s doing a service that benefits everyone. She’s not just sitting at home wasting away, and she’s got dignity.”

“Don’t kick off before you’re halfway through …” was a line from “Vienna,” the song Joel wrote from this experience. He realized how powerful purpose can be, at any age. It gets you up in the morning and keeps you moving.

Research indicates that purpose can increase longevity. A quote from Psychology Today states, “Our findings point to the fact that finding a direction for life, and setting overarching goals for what you want to achieve, can help you actually live longer, regardless of when you find your purpose…” This can be especially challenging when an individual transitions to a long-term care facility. All of a sudden, many of their roles have ceased, and it can be a struggle to find something that feels like a needed contribution to those around them.