Laugh if you want to, but there’s one thing I truly miss in our post-pandemic world: Kissing my mother-in-law.

She’s a sweet little lady who I’ve grown to love dearly. Years ago, I got into the habit of giving her a peck on the cheek, hello and goodbye.

So much meaning wrapped in that little kiss: I love her; I respect her; I appreciate her kindness. I am so very thankful for the way she raised my sweet wife Christina, and Christina’s lovely sisters.

Kathy spent years raising her three girls and being a good daughter to her own sweet mother. She kept a happy home with her husband Jack, and in between, was a Girl Scout leader and volunteer in her community. Today, even in her late seventies, Kathy still spends much of her time thinking of ways to help others.

Here’s my problem: I spend many hours a week having people breathe all over me, while I breathe right back. Vaccinated or unvaccinated, if you reach out your hand, I am going to gladly take it, firmly shake it, and smile. Consequently, these days, when I visit Kathy, I have kept my distance. I may be fine with taking those risks, but I don’t want to endanger her.

Now that Covid has killed the opportunity for this simple, healthy, human touch, what can replace a kiss? I asked that question of ChatGPT, and here are some suggestions that today’s version of the Great Wizard of Oz spit out in 2.6 seconds:

Talk. Talk is cheap, and a super effective way to tell someone you love them. It’s best to speak from the heart. Reach way down in there and lay your cards on the table, but try not to use cliches like “speak from the heart”, and “lay your cards on the table”.

Give virtual hugs. I kid you not. The AI wizard says “Extend your arms outwards, as if you were embracing the person on the other side of the screen.” Okay, but how do you do that, while holding your phone, exactly? Another way is to send digital hugs — there are many choices.

Give meaningful gifts as a symbol of your connection. Before ChatGPT, heck, even before horseless carriages, people would give each other stuff like locks of hair as symbols of their love and connection. Flowers have always been used for recognizing personal connections — and they’re loaded with symbolism, especially roses.

Acts of service. I have to say, I am pretty good at this. I will occasionally ask Kathy if the garbage is full, and maybe I could take it out? Just thinking, I love my father-in-law Jack, as well, but I have not had the occasion or desire to give him a peck on the cheek. However, I do acts of service for him to show my affection, like putting his lawn mower away after he is done using it.

ChatGPT’s version of the Great Wizard has some great ideas to replace the simple kiss and tell someone you love them. Here is my favorite: Write them a letter, and seal it with a kiss.

For you, Kathy. SWAK.