My View: Finding new love after painful loss

Six years ago I wrote about our dear daughter-in-law’s death at 29 years of age due to glioblastoma. She tragically left behind my bereft son and a 9-month-old daughter.

Our son was living in Virginia at the time working for the federal government, a career for which he had worked very hard. As much as we wished he would move back home so we could be of support, he was determined to make it on his own. We traveled to Virginia regularly to visit or babysit when he was called out of the country with work. He also made it a priority to regularly visit his in-laws in New Jersey to maintain a close bond between them and their granddaughter.

But as our little Choop grew older it became increasingly more difficult to raise her without family support. With preschool activities, doctor’s appointments, dance lessons and play dates, an extra pair of hands would have been a huge help.

He was dating a little by this time, but nothing stuck. And in fairness to the young women he dated, it was a package deal with immediate motherhood to a rambunctious preschooler. Our son always made it very clear, his daughter came first.

Meanwhile, my daughter kept whispering in my ear that she knew the perfect woman here in Buffalo for my son and granddaughter. If only he would move back to us!