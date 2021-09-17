My View: Finding new love after painful loss

Six years ago I wrote about our dear daughter-in-law’s death at 29 years of age due to glioblastoma. She tragically left behind my bereft son and a 9-month-old daughter.
Our son was living in Virginia at the time working for the federal government, a career for which he had worked very hard. As much as we wished he would move back home so we could be of support, he was determined to make it on his own. We traveled to Virginia regularly to visit or babysit when he was called out of the country with work. He also made it a priority to regularly visit his in-laws in New Jersey to maintain a close bond between them and their granddaughter.
But as our little Choop grew older it became increasingly more difficult to raise her without family support. With preschool activities, doctor’s appointments, dance lessons and play dates, an extra pair of hands would have been a huge help.
He was dating a little by this time, but nothing stuck. And in fairness to the young women he dated, it was a package deal with immediate motherhood to a rambunctious preschooler. Our son always made it very clear, his daughter came first.
Meanwhile, my daughter kept whispering in my ear that she knew the perfect woman here in Buffalo for my son and granddaughter. If only he would move back to us!
Three summers came and went and during one of their frequent visits home, he dropped the bombshell that he was leaving his amazing career to move back to Buffalo. He had decided that his daughter really did need to be closer to her grandparents, auntie, uncle and two cousins whom she worshiped.
By that October they were living with us while beginning a new career and house hunting.
My daughter immediately started campaigning for this amazing woman friend of hers. Finally just before Christmas, he agreed to meet for a cup of coffee. I’m fairly sure he was just trying to get his big sister off his back; he was pretty darn busy with a new career and setting up a new home.
But off he went to meet this supposedly perfect woman. She was amicably divorced, but had also been through her share of loss and pain. She and her ex-husband shared custody of their adorable 8-year-old daughter.
Their connection was immediate; they began seeing each other whenever they possibly could – so much so that she and her daughter joined us a few months later in Florida for our annual family vacation.
This lovely young woman and her daughter blended in with our family seamlessly. It was clear we were looking at our ‘bonus’ fourth granddaughter. The two little families soon moved in together and started the process of melding their various likes, dislikes and quirks.
The two girls are much like I was with my sisters, love each other one minute, want to pinch each other the next. So, it seems to be working.
Fast forward and here we are on Sept. 18 and they are being married. My daughter, who brought them together, is officiating at the ceremony. Our 7-year-old granddaughter is her daddy’s best person. And my new 11-year-old granddaughter is her mama’s person of honor.