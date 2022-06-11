My View: Finding joy in helping young readers

I live on the East Side 3 miles from the Jefferson Avenue Tops. The school where I volunteer is even closer. The murders at Tops literally hit close to home.

My heart goes out to my neighbors who lost family and friends. Like so many others, I am still reeling from this, complicated by the Uvalde deaths, and considering how I can be more involved in working against white supremacy and systemic racism.

In one area – educational equity – I already play a small role and see the importance of having boots on the ground. I meet on Wednesdays and Fridays with three third-graders at Dr. Lydia T. Wright, a neighborhood school located behind ECMC. Right now, these kids are doing the work of survival – continuing to live, grow and learn after evil was visited on their neighborhood and, 10 days later, on schoolchildren like them many miles away. They do it quietly, so we carry on fighting hatred with love.

My kids see our time together like this: We read books and play games, then they get to take the book home. One of my cuties lights up when a book becomes hers. “I’m gonna read it to my little sister,” she announces.

I see the bigger picture – that they were chosen for an extra boost because they’re so close to reading at grade level. I’m their booster.

As adults, we know a few things about kids and reading:

First, reading at age level early is critical to making the grade throughout life. Studies show that poor children who attend schools with other poor children and can’t read well by the end of third grade are 13 times less likely to graduate high school.

Second, in the year just before the pandemic, only one-third of Buffalo Public School students reached grade-level proficiency on the state’s reading exams. Among Black children, it was only one-quarter.

My kids don’t know any of that. They just know they get to choose fun things to read about – owls, slugs, giant pandas or Planet Earth. Afterward, they sit back while I read to them. Captain Underpants is a current favorite. Each day they move one step up the mountain that is reading proficiency and take that learning back to the classroom, where their teacher does the heavy lifting in teaching them to read.

Is it helping? I don’t always know. I operate on the “drop in the bucket” theory – that I provide only a small drop in the bucket that will fill these kids’ minds. I don’t always get to see when and if it helps.

And then there are days like this: A boy who is mighty active and distractible read two pages to me fluently, at a steady even pace. “Hold up!,” he said with the delight of discovery. “When I read faster, I stay focused.”

I’m in my sixth year of volunteering, so my first kids are in eighth grade. I usually don’t get to see them after third grade, but in my mind’s eye, I am still boosting them as they read on and live their dreams.

Read To Succeed Buffalo, an organization with a mission to help our youngest children read at grade level, allows my kids and me this time together. Through an AARP grant, we join seniors and kids around the country in a program called Experience Corps.

If you’re over 50 and looking for a way to make a difference in our overwhelming world – and in Buffalo, it’s now even more overwhelming – Read To Succeed may be for you. You can reach them at 716-843-8895.