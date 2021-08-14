My View: Finding consolations in trying times

On Dec. 19, 1776, during the first winter of the American Revolution, British patriot Thomas Paine, who had joined the American cause, wrote these words in “The Crisis” that appeared in the Pennsylvania Courier: These are the times that try men’s souls …
I think we can say now that “these are the times that try our existence” as a nation and world: Covid-19, global warming, massive unemployment and malnutrition in various regions of the globe, violent political differences, waste disposal (including spent nuclear fuels), border conflicts, a neo-Cold War of sorts between America and China.
Each of us can modify this list, add to it, and delete some of the threats that I’ve named, but few of us would agree with Candide at the end of Voltaire’s satire, Candide (1759), that “all is for the best in the best of all possible worlds.”
We might take some consolation in this by reminding ourselves that mankind has survived many catastrophes, including plagues and world wars. And imagining the worst, we might take a long view and envision space colonization that will grant us a new start.
Between the wonders of NASA and the ingenuity of America’s technology industries, the recent launches of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, and the symbolic launches of Hollywood’s sci-fi movies as fortune tellers of our desires, we may be saying sayonara to our good earth in the fullness of time, if we have time.
But here we are in Western New York. Few of us can take a long view of history, given the pressures of daily life. We’re fortunate if we can plan a few weeks and months ahead. As for outer space, too many people are worried that they will be evicted from their inner spaces. They would rather pay the rent and afford health insurance than imagining themselves having cappuccino on a luxury orbiter.
Where does this leave me and, perhaps, some of you? Can we muster the life force to get through these times that test the strength of our human spirit and its will as William Faulkner said in his stirring Nobel Prize speech in 1950: “Man will not merely endure; he will prevail.”
I take some encouragement from small signs that I see as I make my way around Erie County that we’re not giving up on the best possibilities of our patch of this often good earth: Gardens are being tended more carefully and creatively than ever; many houses on my street now sport solar-power lanterns, so that I see a kind of moon-glow when I drive home; mini-book stalls invite passersby to renew their relationship with reading instead of video games (I admit to a generational bias); farmers markets that assert the goodness of natural produce over genetically reconfigured tomatoes that look like painted golf balls; more babies in carriages than I’ve ever seen, a natal revival.
You can make your own list of small appreciations, and being able to make such a list in these trying times may convince you that we have the taste and intelligence, nurturing spirit and imagination, to overcome assaults on our lives, including those of our own doing.