My View: Finding consolations in trying times

But here we are in Western New York. Few of us can take a long view of history, given the pressures of daily life. We’re fortunate if we can plan a few weeks and months ahead. As for outer space, too many people are worried that they will be evicted from their inner spaces. They would rather pay the rent and afford health insurance than imagining themselves having cappuccino on a luxury orbiter.

Where does this leave me and, perhaps, some of you? Can we muster the life force to get through these times that test the strength of our human spirit and its will as William Faulkner said in his stirring Nobel Prize speech in 1950: “Man will not merely endure; he will prevail.”

I take some encouragement from small signs that I see as I make my way around Erie County that we’re not giving up on the best possibilities of our patch of this often good earth: Gardens are being tended more carefully and creatively than ever; many houses on my street now sport solar-power lanterns, so that I see a kind of moon-glow when I drive home; mini-book stalls invite passersby to renew their relationship with reading instead of video games (I admit to a generational bias); farmers markets that assert the goodness of natural produce over genetically reconfigured tomatoes that look like painted golf balls; more babies in carriages than I’ve ever seen, a natal revival.