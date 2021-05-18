My View: Finding comfort in familiar pleasures

“Sailing … takes me away to where I’ve always heard it could be.” I believe most of us have dreamed of getting on a sailboat (or plane, or train, etc.) and going anywhere to get away from the four walls where we have spent the majority of time the last fourteen months. Now, that’s a comfortable thought.

If we look back at the moments in our lives when we have gone through a challenging time, we can probably agree that we seek something to comfort us. This can take place in a plethora of forms, from a favorite cozy blanket to a tried-and-true recipe. We tend to look back at something that has given us comfort in the past. I have thought about this as I have observed obvious longing-for-comfort examples around me as we all try to find glimmers of hope during the pandemic.

Music has always been a huge part of my life. I have an eclectic taste, with choices ranging from jazz to pop to rhythm and blues. Lately I’ve been gravitating to the genre known as Yacht Rock. I freely admit to loving the mellow tunes of the 70s and 80s. I think revisiting these songs from my past gives me a sense of calm and comfort in a time that feels anything but. I am lost in a time that, in my memory, was free of stress and worry.