My View: Finding comfort in familiar pleasures

“Sailing … takes me away to where I’ve always heard it could be.” I believe most of us have dreamed of getting on a sailboat (or plane, or train, etc.) and going anywhere to get away from the four walls where we have spent the majority of time the last fourteen months. Now, that’s a comfortable thought.
If we look back at the moments in our lives when we have gone through a challenging time, we can probably agree that we seek something to comfort us. This can take place in a plethora of forms, from a favorite cozy blanket to a tried-and-true recipe. We tend to look back at something that has given us comfort in the past. I have thought about this as I have observed obvious longing-for-comfort examples around me as we all try to find glimmers of hope during the pandemic.
Music has always been a huge part of my life. I have an eclectic taste, with choices ranging from jazz to pop to rhythm and blues. Lately I’ve been gravitating to the genre known as Yacht Rock. I freely admit to loving the mellow tunes of the 70s and 80s. I think revisiting these songs from my past gives me a sense of calm and comfort in a time that feels anything but. I am lost in a time that, in my memory, was free of stress and worry.
Fashion trends change with the times, and in this case I think there is a direct connection to this year-long period of quarantining at home. All it takes is a stroll through the Target women’s clothing section to get a glimpse of the new trends. I have dubbed the style Little House on the Prairie meets the groovy 60s. The racks are full of floral patterns, ruffles, loose-fitting blouses and long dresses. In this case, comfort takes on literal and figurative meaning.
Nothing says comfort like a familiar meal that Mom made. Crockpots and Instapots have had quite a workout with the focus on simple ingredients and one-pot meals. There is a reason we call many of our Grandma’s recipes comfort food. They evoke warmth, safety and love during a time when we are craving for anything to comfort us. Nothing says comfort like a piping hot dish of chicken paprikash.
With the highly anticipated news that Broadway is coming back, you can see signs of comfort in the many revivals that are coming back to the stage. For Shea’s Buffalo subscribers, we can look forward to humming familiar tunes as Oklahoma and My Fair Lady come to our fair city next year. Television shows are getting in on the revival idea with reboots of some old favorites like Frasier and Saved by the Bell. Once again, these familiar forms of entertainment take us back and bring a smile and a comfortable feeling.
Travel restrictions are beginning to loosen up and people are excited to take vacations again. Many are choosing simple family vacations instead of fancy European excursions. You see people buying campers and canoes, finding comfort in simple family times in a campground or in a cabin by the lake. Some of my most contented family memories include the six of us climbing into our station wagon and going to a cozy Canadian cottage.
I see a world that has changed. I believe that everyone has felt their priorities shift from more material things to a longing for simple times with family and friends. Now that is the best prescription for comfort that we can all appreciate.