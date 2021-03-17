My View: Finding a vaccine was a shot in the dark

Getting a Western New York Covid vaccination, as in many places across this country, has been challenging, especially for us seniors.
Vaccination search for me and my husband, both 83 years old, started early in January. The state guideline placed us, being over age 65, first in line after health care workers. Naively perhaps, we at first expected relatively easy access to the Covid vaccine, like annual flu shots.
Our two-month quest included daily internet and phone searches, registering with New York State and Erie County, besides checking pharmacies and supermarkets by phone and online. Doctors in a large medical group where we get flu shots had no Covid vaccine supplies.
Another dead end was the special hotline set up by the state for those over 65. We went through a series of questions: ZIP code? Are you willing to drive 25 miles for the shot (maybe), 50 miles? (no way), and then listened to a lengthy set of legal permissions waiting for our verbal consent (yes).
It took several more minutes to research availability in our ZIP code. We called morning and evening, hoping to find a location that we old timers could safely drive to in a Buffalo winter, preferably one that was not in Potsdam.
Inability to get a vaccination appointment, even after multiple attempts, brought me to post my grumblings on social media. Going public gained us empathy from even far-away relatives, here and abroad, who phoned with encouragement to keep trying. Some seemed more genuinely concerned about our psychological state than our physical health.
Neighbors tried to be helpful with text messages, emails, even rolling down their car vehicles to shout out the name of a pharmacy or supermarket that reportedly “got the vaccine today.”
A daughter living in Boston, Mass., advised us to go online between 5 and 7 a.m., at any pharmacy with openings, and to keep refreshing the page.
While the early morning was not a problem for us octogenarians who wake up early anyway, the use of multiple devices and the need to “refresh the page” seemed beyond our technological know-how, let alone our patience.
Finally, a call from the Boston daughter two days later brought welcome news. She had arranged an appointment at a CVS in Buffalo for us.
A bizarre twist to our story is that earlier, a Rochester son called to say that vaccinations were available at the Rite Aid near our home in Williamsville. It seems his in-laws, who happen to live off Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo, had just received their first shot at our neighborhood pharmacy. I immediately phoned this familiar drugstore, one we frequently walk to, to pick up orders at their pharmacy drive-by. “No more vaccine – next shipment, March.”
As it turns out, the CVS on Kenmore Avenue where our daughter found us appointments is in walking distance of our son’s in-laws’ home. Coincidentally, the other set of grandparents had received vaccinations at our local drugstore weeks before.