My View: Finding a vaccine was a shot in the dark

Getting a Western New York Covid vaccination, as in many places across this country, has been challenging, especially for us seniors.

Vaccination search for me and my husband, both 83 years old, started early in January. The state guideline placed us, being over age 65, first in line after health care workers. Naively perhaps, we at first expected relatively easy access to the Covid vaccine, like annual flu shots.

Our two-month quest included daily internet and phone searches, registering with New York State and Erie County, besides checking pharmacies and supermarkets by phone and online. Doctors in a large medical group where we get flu shots had no Covid vaccine supplies.

Another dead end was the special hotline set up by the state for those over 65. We went through a series of questions: ZIP code? Are you willing to drive 25 miles for the shot (maybe), 50 miles? (no way), and then listened to a lengthy set of legal permissions waiting for our verbal consent (yes).

It took several more minutes to research availability in our ZIP code. We called morning and evening, hoping to find a location that we old timers could safely drive to in a Buffalo winter, preferably one that was not in Potsdam.