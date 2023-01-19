My View: Finding a compatible barber isn't always easy

Having the mindset and motivation to go for a haircut was always a chore. The majority of barbers seemed impersonal, rather stone-faced as they cut away and clipped in long silences before finally uttering words of insignificant small talk. Or they were intolerably arrogant and cocky.

Those silent moments proved to be excruciatingly awkward, dull and anxiety-ridden. I believe while sitting erect in those high back, swivel, thronelike chairs you were somehow meant to feel like royalty – at the very least like someone important enough to merit attention. In actuality, it was quite the contrary.

Suddenly, in the autumn of the year things would dramatically turn around. I stumbled upon a shop with a sophisticated and classy looking facade that had previously caught my eye. I decided to make an investigative stop in. I didn’t know I was walking into the beginning of a new, enlightening adventure in haircutting.

My future visits were to become a much looked forward to, pleasure-deriving, idyllic and always exhilarating experience. For besides a great-looking haircut, there was free flowing, intelligent dialogue and an insurmountable quantity of good humor always thrown in for good measure. Upon entering, an amicable rapport erupted from among the six crew members present, a conglomeration of welcoming faces each I was about to discover enthusiastically dedicated, every inch professional and pleasing and committed to achieving the ultimate goals of perfection and customer satisfaction. The iconic shop in Niagara Falls is Ron’s Place for Hair. And I was soon to feel I had a special connection, that I somehow belonged here. It was ordained, inevitable!

Original owner Ron Muckley passed away last April. It was at his wake I would learn that not only did we share the same name, but same birthdate as well, and even the same desire to sport a flat-top haircut. Originally from England, he possessed a winning personality and dry sense of humor too with a wonderful authentic accent and a full head of snowy-white hair. His memory still lives on with his barber chair – where he once stood and diligently worked for close to 50 years – left vacant. The “torch has been passed” to the capable hands of Mark Hagar, a likable, savvy, astute businessman; haircutting genius; and engaging conversationalist.

I refer to my barber, Dave, as the “flat-top king.” Cool and calm, he is knowledgeable and sports-minded, laid back and easy to talk to. Getting a haircut from him has become a thoroughly enjoyable, if not therapeutic event. Also, on the upper level, two personable, bright beams of sunlight – lovely female hair-crafters, Sumer and Maria, are charming ladies, who know all too well how to use a comb, a pair of scissors and some gel.

John, an outgoing and sharp, also sports-oriented and zany guy has a tremendous and uncanny flair for sharing a new joke and possessing an all-around great sense of humor. Finally, there is Nick, the newest addition to the group ensemble, who continues to learn from the best, but scores big points with his own shy, charismatic presence.

Before hitting upon Ron’s Place, I was feeling restless, dissatisfied and needing a change from my tired look. I was also craving some uplifting dialogue. I now possess a new look, attitude, respect for and comfort with hair establishments.