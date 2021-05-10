My View: Fight against Covid is today’s ‘war effort’

After my father came home, we continued to recycle tin cans. I do not recall when that effort stopped, but I find it ironic that communities now encourage recycling.

Americans came together over a common enemy after the attack on 9/11. People donated blood. Volunteers, some I knew, rushed to New York City to help in any way they could.

For more than a year now, we have been engaged in another war effort – to combat a deadly virus. Every one of us has been tasked with doing our part by remaining socially distanced and wearing a mask. We are all combatants. My hands felt painfully dry from so much hand washing. But keeping healthy was worth all efforts.

I knew people who died from the virus. A friend of mine who contracted it in July is still suffering the effects. Covid-19 has proved to be a brutal enemy.

My husband and I missed family weddings and even funerals in the interest of staying safe. Although we were vaccinated a few months ago, we still wear a mask when in public. Just as recycling efforts continued after peace was established following World War II, we do our part to help in the effort to banish Covid-19 forever.

Wearing masks and social distancing keeps everyone safer. We cannot tell who might be carrying the virus or whether we carry it ourselves.

I have friends who have health conditions that do not allow them to be vaccinated. I want them to be safe and free to mingle with others. Their safety depends on the rest of us taking on our responsibilities and coming together as Americans have done in so many crises. We need to keep one another safe and healthy by arming ourselves with the weapons that will promote health – wearing masks, staying socially distant and getting the vaccine.