My View: Fight against Covid is today’s ‘war effort’

I wasn’t old or big enough to do much but did my part for “the war effort.” Everyone did during the second world war.
I helped my mother recycle tin cans by peeling off the labels. Such a fun way for a small child to be engaged. Smokers saved the aluminum strips that came in cigarette packs. All metal went toward the “war effort.” America had to build a wartime arsenal.
Shoppers carried ration books. My mother traded meat coupons with others so she could get bananas for me. I don’t remember hearing complaints. People gladly helped.
Young women and older men air raid wardens, wearing helmets and carrying flashlights, patrolled neighborhoods at night noting who did not black out their windows. Both at home and at my grandparents’ houses, adults gathered around the radio to hear “war news.” They gobbled up what they heard like I gobbled up my food.
Neighbors grew “victory gardens,” as did my grandparents. Not all practices ended when the war did. After the war, both sets of grandparents continued vegetable gardening. I became so spoiled by eating fresh produce, to this day I grow some.
My father was in a place called the Pacific. I had no idea what that meant or where it was. But I realized it was farther than anywhere I went. In our neighborhood many women, like my mother, had husbands fighting in far-off places. Our country was embroiled in World War II.
After my father came home, we continued to recycle tin cans. I do not recall when that effort stopped, but I find it ironic that communities now encourage recycling.
Americans came together over a common enemy after the attack on 9/11. People donated blood. Volunteers, some I knew, rushed to New York City to help in any way they could.
For more than a year now, we have been engaged in another war effort – to combat a deadly virus. Every one of us has been tasked with doing our part by remaining socially distanced and wearing a mask. We are all combatants. My hands felt painfully dry from so much hand washing. But keeping healthy was worth all efforts.
I knew people who died from the virus. A friend of mine who contracted it in July is still suffering the effects. Covid-19 has proved to be a brutal enemy.
My husband and I missed family weddings and even funerals in the interest of staying safe. Although we were vaccinated a few months ago, we still wear a mask when in public. Just as recycling efforts continued after peace was established following World War II, we do our part to help in the effort to banish Covid-19 forever.
Wearing masks and social distancing keeps everyone safer. We cannot tell who might be carrying the virus or whether we carry it ourselves.
I have friends who have health conditions that do not allow them to be vaccinated. I want them to be safe and free to mingle with others. Their safety depends on the rest of us taking on our responsibilities and coming together as Americans have done in so many crises. We need to keep one another safe and healthy by arming ourselves with the weapons that will promote health – wearing masks, staying socially distant and getting the vaccine.