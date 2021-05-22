My View: Feeling the presence of the brother I lost

Cancer ended the life of my hero, my birthday twin, my oldest big brother, my friend. Life is not the same without him. I wasn’t prepared. I knew the pain would be horrific. Agonizing sadness pummeled me, the price for loving siblings in life’s longest relationship.

Last summer, we were finally allowed to honor and celebrate Bob with his Mass and military honors. Dave gave a moving homily straight from his heart, which touched everyone.

As we were leaving a family gathering that weekend, we all heard the most beautiful bird singing loudly, it was a cardinal sitting on top of a tree, the sun drenching him with a brilliant light as he performed. We all stared, transfixed. My niece Katie and I looked at each other, we smiled and cried, knowing it was her dad letting us know he was with us.

It has now been a year since I lost Bob, and on my morning walk that very day, something caught my eye. I turned to see a lone cardinal singing its heart out. I stopped and listened and silently thanked him for blessing me with this lovely gift that gave me a profound feeling of peace. He knew the day was going to be difficult for me. I was able to reflect that Bob no longer suffers and is resting gently with the love of his life, Karen, our parents and their best friends.