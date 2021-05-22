My View: Feeling the presence of the brother I lost

Someone once told me that seeing a cardinal is a message from heaven from a loved one to remind us that we are not alone and they continue to watch over us.
Nothing prepared me when my oldest brother, Bob, was diagnosed with cancer two weeks before Christmas of 2019. I couldn’t bear the thought of what he would be enduring in the coming months. Bob, the eternal optimist and dearest person on the earth, said “I am going to beat this, that’s all there is to it, I don’t want you to worry about me.”
Bob began his treatments with his son and daughter by his side and received great news that the tumor had shrunk after the first three chemos. We all remained positive, but the treatments were becoming more difficult. Bob fought so hard, but wasn’t able to bounce back after his 9th session and was admitted to the Medina Memorial hospital.
Covid-19, a new, dark, shadowy monster, was beginning to terrorize, so we were not allowed to be with him, which was horrible. He was always the first one there to support our family and friends.
After a week, Bob was transferred to another hospital in Batavia because he wasn’t improving. Dave, his son, was able to see him for a split second near the ambulance. Bob gave him one of his beautiful smiles and the thumbs up. Another week passed by without any change and he was admitted to the Unity Hospital in Rochester, where we sadly lost him on April 7, 2020.
Cancer ended the life of my hero, my birthday twin, my oldest big brother, my friend. Life is not the same without him. I wasn’t prepared. I knew the pain would be horrific. Agonizing sadness pummeled me, the price for loving siblings in life’s longest relationship.
Last summer, we were finally allowed to honor and celebrate Bob with his Mass and military honors. Dave gave a moving homily straight from his heart, which touched everyone.
As we were leaving a family gathering that weekend, we all heard the most beautiful bird singing loudly, it was a cardinal sitting on top of a tree, the sun drenching him with a brilliant light as he performed. We all stared, transfixed. My niece Katie and I looked at each other, we smiled and cried, knowing it was her dad letting us know he was with us.
It has now been a year since I lost Bob, and on my morning walk that very day, something caught my eye. I turned to see a lone cardinal singing its heart out. I stopped and listened and silently thanked him for blessing me with this lovely gift that gave me a profound feeling of peace. He knew the day was going to be difficult for me. I was able to reflect that Bob no longer suffers and is resting gently with the love of his life, Karen, our parents and their best friends.
Bob’s sense of humor continues on because he has chosen to visit as a cardinal. He couldn’t ever carry a tune, especially when he sang Happy Birthday. It made the neighborhood dogs howl, and later in life, he was in a church choir. When he told me he was invited to join, I remember asking him “Have they heard you sing?!” Bob replied that I "might be a wee jealous because he got all the singing talent in our family"!
I will never stop missing him, but I am comforted as I look forward to his precious visits. My lifetime of memories is filling the air with more laughter and music from one of the most special people I had the honor of calling my brother.
Margaret Cushman of Niagara Falls is finally feeling a sense of peace after her brother's passing.