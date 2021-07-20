My View: Fear and anger warp our thinking

Tragically, the pandemic has played on some of our worst fears. It has convinced a third of us to resist life-protecting immunizations, despite a 99% unvaccinated rate among related hospitalizations.

In no small measure our fears arise not from too little information, but too much, provided quickly by the media, typically undigested and spewed into our minds and ears, absent wisdom or perspective.

Awash in data, we grow inclined to ignore or reject it, believing we are powerless. Sometimes we latch onto the wrong conclusions, for instance by insisting that shark attacks and snake bites far outnumber fatal traffic accidents or heart disease.

Not always is fear a damaging emotion. It can be a survival response as it releases empowering adrenaline. The scariness of horror movies and roller coasters provides a satisfying rush of dopamine. And sometimes fear and anger galvanize us into steps that may resolve an issue or strengthen a cause. Whenever there is time, we should stop to examine the underlying worthiness of purpose.

I always find it useful to explicitly name my sources of fear as a way to challenge them. I try to separate anger from fear, and to consider whether threats are real or imagined. And before acting, I always ask myself, what are the best and worst things that can happen?