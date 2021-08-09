My View: Father Baker's example lights the way today

As a practicing Catholic it is disheartening to hear or read about the continuing abuse claims within our diocese and beyond. With each such exposure, it degrades the values we hold so dear for our spiritual institutions.
While we have a choice whether to consider different directions in our faith journeys, it is not easy to simply abandon what has become so much part of our foundations for something less familiar. Considering such steps becomes even more concerning as we age when we hope for stability instead of uncertainty.
Perhaps practicing compassion to the victims can be helpful to redirect our own anxieties to something positive. Despite all that is happening, we must not forget the many important services religious-based organizations continue to provide for the poor and needy in our community.
It brings to mind the enormous work that was done by Monsignor Nelson H. Baker, a successful Buffalo businessman who traded his life to become a Catholic priest. In fact, The Buffalo News recently named him “Buffalo’s most influential citizen of the 20th century,” a well-deserved recognition. He was a very gifted and persuasive spiritual leader. His incredible legacy includes his caring for the poor, providing homes for thousands of homeless children, unwed mothers, unwanted babies and so much more.
He not only provided them homes but also the education and even job training to prepare them for their future lives. Serving tens of thousands with different needs on a daily basis required enormous financial support. Here, his ability and charisma to involve the entire Buffalo community in generating the continuing funds required to provide these vital services are simply beyond remarkable. His dedication to helping the poor and needy cannot be fully described in just a few sentences or paragraphs. It seems almost beyond human capacity.
While all this dedication by one man seems more than overwhelming, Father Baker had one more plan late in his life, namely to build an incredible basilica. With his keen sense for business, he hired the best architectural people from around the world.
Only six years later, at Christmas 1926, Baker already in his early 90s, Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna was not only completed but its cost of $3 million was paid in full. Baker not only had the courage but a persuasive ability to obtain the financial support from the community. Our basilica has been ranked among one of the most beautiful churches in the world and is a real treasure, not only locally but for the entire United States.
Father Baker, as he is simply known by most of us, has been on his way to sainthood, a concept perhaps most meaningful to Catholics. He has already been elevated as “venerable,” a second step in a three-step process, and his many followers are now awaiting the elevation to sainthood by the Vatican. While this process has already taken many years, we can only hope that this well-deserved final step to sainthood will occur soon.
Revisiting Baker’s life and his enormous contributions and his legacy gives me the hope and the balance of what can be achieved even in troubled times. His accomplishments are not just those of a Catholic priest but they are the goodness that is in all of us if we choose to apply them. Compassion and kindness are not an invention of the Catholic Church but they are our basic human trades and guidelines for a more harmonious and peaceful world.