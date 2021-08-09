My View: Father Baker's example lights the way today

While all this dedication by one man seems more than overwhelming, Father Baker had one more plan late in his life, namely to build an incredible basilica. With his keen sense for business, he hired the best architectural people from around the world.

Only six years later, at Christmas 1926, Baker already in his early 90s, Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna was not only completed but its cost of $3 million was paid in full. Baker not only had the courage but a persuasive ability to obtain the financial support from the community. Our basilica has been ranked among one of the most beautiful churches in the world and is a real treasure, not only locally but for the entire United States.

Father Baker, as he is simply known by most of us, has been on his way to sainthood, a concept perhaps most meaningful to Catholics. He has already been elevated as “venerable,” a second step in a three-step process, and his many followers are now awaiting the elevation to sainthood by the Vatican. While this process has already taken many years, we can only hope that this well-deserved final step to sainthood will occur soon.

Revisiting Baker’s life and his enormous contributions and his legacy gives me the hope and the balance of what can be achieved even in troubled times. His accomplishments are not just those of a Catholic priest but they are the goodness that is in all of us if we choose to apply them. Compassion and kindness are not an invention of the Catholic Church but they are our basic human trades and guidelines for a more harmonious and peaceful world.