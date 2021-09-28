My View: Father Baker’s tenacity was a career inspiration

As the advocates and the people with disabilities struggled, with the lack of funding, soaring not-for-profit debt and nervous banks, community opposition, discrimination and conflicting government pressures, Father Baker’s history was illustrative. In the 1850s, with the need desperate, little money, debt, fires and other setbacks, Father Baker carved out his Limestone Hill Institutions. If he could do it, maybe we could.

A good example was his tenacity shown with the drilling of a gas well, to reduce operating costs, which is still operating on the Lackawanna property. According to local history, the critics claimed that gas would not be discovered on the property, but Baker continued and drilled deeper. There was an accident, but Baker kept boring until gas was found and the property was heated with the drilled gas.

Further research showed that, at that time, only Baker’s facilities would accept African American children. When things got tough, I often thought back to the story of the gas well, his determination and the lack of discrimination in services provided. I was looking for examples and vision, not miracles, but during the next 34 years something looking faintly like a miracle, to us, occasionally came along. Often it would be the opening of a needed group home and the residents, living in the community, thriving with new friends and jobs.