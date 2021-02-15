My View: Father Baker’s devotion echoes on his birthday

Father Nelson Baker, simply put, was an ordinary man who did extraordinary things. On Tuesday we celebrate what would’ve been his 179th birthday.
While many Western New Yorkers know of him, most do not know his life’s story.
He was born to Caroline and Lewis Baker on Feb. 16, 1842, in Buffalo. He was a quick-witted and insightful child, the second of four boys. When the Civil War broke out, Nelson, who was working at the family’s grocery store at the time, responded to the call, enlisting at age 21.
Upon returning to Buffalo, he started a business of his own, a feed-and-grain store. Soon thereafter, though, like many people in their 20s, he found himself feeling unsatisfied. He felt he had more to offer.
After much thought, Nelson entered the seminary at age 27. During his years there, he discovered a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother, and, six years later, he was ordained a priest.
His initial assignment was St. Patrick’s Parish, located in Limestone, what would become Lackawanna. The placement was one that was uniquely suited to his background, for in addition to the church, there also existed an orphanage and a protectory on the site. The institutions had fallen into debt and sorely needed a devoted leader with a sharp business sense.
To pay off the creditors, he emptied his personal savings and vowed to make a difference.
One of the first things he did was to remove bars from the windows of the protectory, changing its prison-like atmosphere. The boost to the self-esteem of the young men who lived there was profound. As they grew up and raised families of their own, their lifelong devotion to the humble priest expanded his legend throughout Western New York and beyond.
His commitment to serving those in need is also reflected in his compassion for single mothers. At the turn of the 20th century, young women and their babies in desperate situations were regularly traumatized. The opening of the OLV Infant Home in 1908 saved countless lives over the decades that followed.
Entering his 80s, Father Baker was not done. As a way to give thanks to the Blessed Mother for her intercession, he took on the construction of a shrine in her honor. This magnificent church was completed, debt-free, in five years. In 1926, it was designated a basilica by the pope.
During the darkness of the Great Depression, his “City of Charity” became a beacon of hope. While there is no official account of the full impact his organizations had on Buffalo’s unemployed, what records do exist point to thousands of meals served, tons of clothing distributed, and thousands of families impacted. No one was turned away – even those who moved to the back of the line for “seconds.”
Father Baker died in 1936, known throughout our region as a humanitarian and a fierce advocate for the poor and defenseless. He was also named WNY’s most influential individual of the 20th century.
His work continues to this day. His programs for youth and needy families live on through OLV Human Services. And OLV National Shrine and Basilica draws thousands of visitors from around the world to Lackawanna to discover its peace and serenity.
In times of great sorrow, we need great heroes. Thankfully, Buffalo has one of its own.