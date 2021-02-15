My View: Father Baker’s devotion echoes on his birthday

One of the first things he did was to remove bars from the windows of the protectory, changing its prison-like atmosphere. The boost to the self-esteem of the young men who lived there was profound. As they grew up and raised families of their own, their lifelong devotion to the humble priest expanded his legend throughout Western New York and beyond.

His commitment to serving those in need is also reflected in his compassion for single mothers. At the turn of the 20th century, young women and their babies in desperate situations were regularly traumatized. The opening of the OLV Infant Home in 1908 saved countless lives over the decades that followed.

Entering his 80s, Father Baker was not done. As a way to give thanks to the Blessed Mother for her intercession, he took on the construction of a shrine in her honor. This magnificent church was completed, debt-free, in five years. In 1926, it was designated a basilica by the pope.

During the darkness of the Great Depression, his “City of Charity” became a beacon of hope. While there is no official account of the full impact his organizations had on Buffalo’s unemployed, what records do exist point to thousands of meals served, tons of clothing distributed, and thousands of families impacted. No one was turned away – even those who moved to the back of the line for “seconds.”