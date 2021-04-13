My View: Fascination with birds takes wing on sidewalk

In the late 1980s, preoccupied with a young family and career, I usually paid scant attention to the natural world around me. Though I did my fair share of walking (mostly to and from Metro Rail for my daily commute), my mind was not on my surroundings. Sure, I’d notice the weather, and dress for it. Otherwise, thoughts of work, deadlines, etc., dominated my frontal lobe. If a bird sang or flew across my path, I barely noticed.
One late spring day, walking home from the train, I happened to look a few blocks ahead and see a bird. The bird was odd in a couple of ways.
First, it was down on the sidewalk (don’t birds hang out in trees?). It was good sized, bigger than a robin. And its coloration was much different from that of our drab city sparrows. The bird’s brownish back was streaked with black and, from my vantage point, it seemed to have some sort of polka-dot thing going on with its chest.
I could also discern a fat streak of jet black near its breast. What really caught my eye was the brilliant bit of red toward the back of the bird’s head. This was one sharp-looking … mourning dove?
As I drew near, the bird gave no indication it had noticed me, so intent was it on whatever it had found on the sidewalk. When I’d gotten about 10 feet away the bird finally gave a quick look over its shoulder, saw me, and flew up and away. Something bright white flashed on its back as its wings beat rapidly back and forth, lifting it away from me. I stood there, mystified, charmed and determined to identify this beautiful thing I’d seen.
Today, I’d have Googled a description of the bird and had the answer in seconds. Alas, there was no internet in 1988. Serendipitously, my late father had bequeathed to us his copy of “Reader's’ Digest North American Wildlife.” I leafed through the book and, sure enough, there it was on page 119: the “Common Flicker” (known now as the Northern Flicker).
A member of the woodpecker family, it is often observed feeding on ants they find on the ground. I was fascinated that such a creature could randomly appear in front of me on a busy city street.
And that’s how it all began. I started to notice the birds around our neighborhood. I bought a bird guide (Roger Tory Peterson’s “Eastern Birds” is a classic). We began to watch and feed birds in our tiny city yard. We took to field and forest to enjoy the birds, becoming hikers along the way. We dragged our kids along for the ride and, happily, today they seem to harbor no ill will as a result.
On these outings we began to appreciate not only birds, but the other animals and plants enhancing the world.
Birders speak of a phenomenon called the “spark bird.” This is the bird that first sets a person on the path to appreciating and enjoying birds. I guess mine was that Northern Flicker. Whenever I see or hear a flicker these days, I think of that first one on the sidewalk years ago and the birding experiences that followed.