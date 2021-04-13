My View: Fascination with birds takes wing on sidewalk

In the late 1980s, preoccupied with a young family and career, I usually paid scant attention to the natural world around me. Though I did my fair share of walking (mostly to and from Metro Rail for my daily commute), my mind was not on my surroundings. Sure, I’d notice the weather, and dress for it. Otherwise, thoughts of work, deadlines, etc., dominated my frontal lobe. If a bird sang or flew across my path, I barely noticed.

One late spring day, walking home from the train, I happened to look a few blocks ahead and see a bird. The bird was odd in a couple of ways.

First, it was down on the sidewalk (don’t birds hang out in trees?). It was good sized, bigger than a robin. And its coloration was much different from that of our drab city sparrows. The bird’s brownish back was streaked with black and, from my vantage point, it seemed to have some sort of polka-dot thing going on with its chest.

I could also discern a fat streak of jet black near its breast. What really caught my eye was the brilliant bit of red toward the back of the bird’s head. This was one sharp-looking … mourning dove?