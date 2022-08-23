My View: Farmers markets offer the best of summer

One of the most wonderful things about summer is the ability to shop outdoor farmers markets and farm stands. Along with growing our very small vegetable garden, we love to shop the local markets for vegetables and fruit – there is nothing better than enjoying fresh-picked fruit and vegetables to go with your dinner or just for snacking during the day.

An advantage to buying roadside food is that, along with the benefit of freshness, it can offer reduced prices. Lately, though, we have noticed that the prices of fresh produce can vary greatly and that it is not always a bargain. We have found that at the outside stands, especially in rural areas, the price of an ear of corn can vary from 50 cents to $1. It doesn’t seem to matter what the size is – the question is how much profit the vendor wants to make.

It’s still nice to find and inspect pints of fresh strawberries and other produce from top to bottom. How many times do we buy fruit from the chain markets only to find a few pieces at the bottom of the container on the edge of acceptable?

Tomatoes should be plentiful this year with our great growing season of above-average heat but one tomato can vary in price from $3 each to $4 for a full pint. Here’s a rule of thumb, for what it’s worth: The further you drive out into the country, the lower the price goes. Cherries can be quite expensive per pound from the store, yet are half the price at a fruit stand. Then there are the “farmers markets” that call themselves that but have hardly any fruits and vegetables amid the plentiful stands selling coffees, soaps, dog treats and prepared foods. These markets are not good places to find bargains.

When we are in California, we love to shop early mornings on Saturdays at the Calabassas local fruit market. A larger market you would be hard pressed to find. It is filled with farmers from local areas who display anything from fruits to vegetables to spices, soaps, sponges and more. The fruit is top-notch but you’re going to pay for the quality. Farm fresh eggs can run $10 per dozen at this market – yes, they are very delicious but who can buy a week’s worth of produce at those prices? Going to this market is more of an event than a shopping experience. It’s more like window shopping or even visiting an art gallery.

The best farmers markets we find are the ones we stumble upon when driving out in the country. We often come across small stands outside the farms that grow the produce. These vegetables are offered at rock bottom prices and are very fresh. Taking a drive into the country is a great way to unwind and unplug from our complicated world, especially the one we’ve been dealing with these last few years. I’m thankful that we still have several months of enjoyable weather until late fall settles in.

Soon enough I will be decorating our front porch with Indian corn, stalks, pumpkins and other decorations. I’ll be harvesting the last of our basil and freezing the pesto I make with it for use throughout the coming year. It’s a great way to bring summer back to the table during winter.

Until the weather changes, we will take advantage of every festival, fair and outdoor market we come across and enjoy one of the most glorious summer we’ve seen in years. Take a walk and enjoy that fresh-picked peach along the way.