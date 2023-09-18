Twenty years ago, I wrote a My View article about how we celebrated my father’s 90th birthday with a full family gathering. At that event, I suggested that we all come back in 10 years to celebrate Dad’s 100th. Well Dad, you made it to 93.

Although Mom and Dad are no longer here with us, we decided to go ahead with the reunion. Yes, we had lost family members and other loved ones. But we also welcomed newborns and new in-laws into our lives.

The call went out about a year ago and a date was set that was agreeable to everyone. My sister and niece began to put the wheels in motion. E-mails were sent, phone calls were made, maps were mailed and reminders were texted. After all the responses were received, the count of those who would be coming was close to 50. My parents had six children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, which accounted for the numbers. We gathered at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park and there could not have been a better place to hold this gathering. When everyone arrived, the ages ranged from 3 months to 87 years. Hugs, kisses and handshakes were exchanged as everyone filed into the shelter.

It had been suggested that we all bring photographs, mementos, scrapbooks, memorabilia and even love letters that Dad had sent to Mom many years ago. Two long tables were filled with so many heartwarming memories. One sister brought Mom’s old percolator coffee pot, which had to be at least 60 years old.

Also on display was Dad’s signature pork pie hat. Dad had worn this style hat for decades. What is a pork pie hat? Well to anyone who saw the 1972 movie “The French Connection” starring Oscar winner Gene Hackman, that was a pork pie hat. Better yet, just Google pork pie hat.

I have often said that I am not fond of reunions. But this was different. This was a game changer. This was family.

The cornhole toss was a big hit. My sister-in-law promoted the Annual Cornhole Tournament, complete with a first-place trophy and medals for the winners. I have to say, the competitive juices were flowing that afternoon.

After the drinking and grilling was over, we began to reminisce. Many stories and tributes went out to Mom and Dad. But there was one question that somehow couldn’t be answered. Why did all the siblings call dad “Cy” instead of Dad? It certainly wasn’t out of disrespect. Mom was “Mom,” but Dad was “Cy.” Perhaps some day we will have an answer to that question.

Before we all said our goodbyes, the entire family gathered under a huge oak tree for a group picture. What a difference 20 years makes. Thank goodness for social media and iPhones. Unlike 20 years ago when you took film to the local drugstore or camera shop to be developed and waited what seemed like forever for the photos, today you have dozens of pictures forwarded from everyone’s phones.

As we left the park, with everyone wanting to keep the memories of Mom and Cy alive, we all decided to make this family reunion an annual event. To use the quote by former Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy, it was a “Where else would you rather be than right here right now?” moment.