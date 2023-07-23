Every once in a while, the past has a way of reaching out. Sometimes it is a gentle tap on the shoulder through an object or a song that triggers a special memory. Other times, the past can be a punch to the gut that leaves one breathless and unsure of all they might have known.

While waiting to use a shared computer in the Probation Department, my attention turned to an old, leather-bound ledger that recorded court cases and dispositions from the early 1900s. The large lined yellow pages flowed with faded blue ink entered in exquisite cursive handwriting.

Curiosity inspired me to flip through the alphabetically indexed pages for any slip-ups by my forebears. Scanning the paternal side yielded no results. As I searched the maternal side the gut punch landed hard. I found my grandfather’s name entered with a felony conviction and a sentence to Auburn prison.

This new knowledge shook the moral high ground I sought to claim. Like many law enforcement officers, my beliefs were more geared to crime and punishment than crime and rehabilitation.

That my grandfather was a convicted felon was a bitter pill to swallow. All previous knowledge of the man indicated he was a person of character and good heart. I recalled my sister and I going for walks with him to get ice cream cones at the sweet shop on Broadway. There were trips to the corner drug store for snacks that spoiled our dinners. I remember the way he lovingly called me Mitch, the only person ever to do so. Ironically, our favorite game to play was cops and robbers.

Forming our thumbs and forefingers into guns we would have shootouts around his house. He would chase me around the dining room table ordering me to “stop in the name of the law.” I always seemed to be the better shot. In retrospect I wonder if any of the game was based on his life experience. Now, I was the law enforcement officer chasing my grandfather’s criminal past for answers.

I was desperate for more information. I searched old probation records hoping to find more information. I found a later probation case resulting from a trespassing conviction. In reading the legal history, I was stunned to find that most of my grandfather’s young adult years were spent in New York State’s Auburn Prison. By today’s standards, my grandfather would have been labeled a repeat offender. Instead his life took a dramatic turn.

A note in his probation file on Feb. 20, 1922, stated, “He wants to marry a Buffalo girl who will not marry him unless he has work here.” That Buffalo girl, my grandmother, was a diminutive, devout Catholic with a big heart and a strong stubborn streak. And despite an estimated 40,000 unemployed men in the city, my grandfather, with the assistance of his probation officer, found work and married that Buffalo girl. My grandfather’s life took on meaning and purpose with the responsibilities of a job and the unconditional love of a family. Through tough economic times, he held employment and was never involved in the legal system again.

My grandfather’s story is not about transgression but redemption. The memories I hold of him are not affected by this news of his convictions. I have accepted that we are more than just the actions of our youth. We stumble, we fall and we rise. If we are lucky, we have moments of grace that allows to transcend missteps. There is redemptive power to unconditional love.

Before I retired as a probation officer, I kept copies of my grandfather’s probation case notes in my desk. And I was keenly aware that a probation officer’s efforts in 1922 to help my grandfather marry that Buffalo girl had a profound impact on my family tree, if not my very existence.

It has left me to wonder how my career in probation has impacted others.