My View: Family get-togethers live on in memory

In the olden days, about 60 years ago, on warm summer days the family would gather.

Grandma and Grandpa had 10 kids and those kids had almost 40 kids. We didn’t celebrate all that much, but when the dining room table came outside and was put under the big shade tree, you knew a party was brewing. The water bucket would get filled up at the pump for cold drinks, using the one dipper that we all shared and never spared a thought for germs.

Pat, Bea and Ollie would come with their girls. Monk was there; Stu and Doris with their crew; Clara and Lawrence came, and Norman and Clara brought their 3. Sarah and Kathleen might be home visiting from Denver; Prisciela and Pete and Deanna would come.

Babies were bounced on knees while the older kids played kickball in a yard that once seemed as big as a football field, but now looks small. Everyone would bring food and lots of visiting and laughing took place. Grandpa liked to joke and tease and Gram was just happy to have her family around her. Tired kids climbed on her lap to rest. If you cried, Grandpa said, “ I hear sirens!” which sometimes made you cry harder, then he’d say, “They’re getting closer.” Another of his favorite lines if you were chewing your gum too loudly was “Quit cracking that gum”, sometimes with a few choice words added in.

After the food was done, the adults would enjoy a friendly game of cards. With the adults occupied the kids ran wild and yelled and screamed well into the night. Our aunts and uncles looked out for their siblings’ kids and no one was offended if you got yelled at by one of them. Our aunts were like our moms telling us to behave: stop acting like wild animals and stay out of the dirt.

It was hard to stay out of the dirt, since the whole driveway turned into a giant mud pit after a rain. If a good rain came during a visit, my uncles and grandpa put on their boots to heave cars out of the mud.

Aunt Clara wasn’t a card player, but would stay and visit. We often went to her house and I can remember once getting a bath in her sink. My mom said I always got the beautiful dresses handed down from Sharon and Nadine. Clara often threw parties when all the family was home in the summer and Lawrence would yell, “Stay off the grass!” In the winter, he would tell us to keep the door shut, we weren’t heating the outdoors and to pick up after ourselves, we weren’t born in a barn. He was gruff but we knew he really had a good heart and cared about family.

Life just won’t be the same without my Aunt Clara. She cared about her family and all of us. She looked out for us just like we were one of her own. She never got tired of our visits to her porch and hearing about our lives. Her last words to me last week after I had stopped by and she was sleeping were, “I’m sorry I missed your visit.”

I love the memories of our family. In my memories they are all alive again and laughing and enjoying life, they are young and vibrant and beautiful.

We were blessed with a big family and loving aunts and uncles who looked out for each other and now I’m the one who’s sorry that I can’t visit them anymore.