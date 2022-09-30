My View: Family dinners are still a tradition for the lucky few

I recently saw a plaque that read “The best memories are made around the kitchen table.” Thinking back to my childhood days, this statement was once true. The kitchen table was the hub for families: a place to gather, catch up, celebrate and laugh. Sadly, this practice has fallen by the wayside for most families as busy lives leave this less of a priority. I guess you can say my family is different. To this day, we still enjoy a nice family dinner around the kitchen table.

Some of my fondest memories began at the kitchen table. When I was young, maybe 4 or 5 years old, my parents would bring the 13-inch black-and-white TV with rabbit ears covered in tin foil (for better reception, of course) and put it on the counter, in our typical '70s brown-and-orange-themed kitchen, to watch the Sabres games. This was a big day! My brother and I could stay up late and we’d order a pizza, although my brother would always have a big bowl of chocolate ice cream, because he didn’t like the way pizza looked (we still laugh about this) and we would sit around the kitchen table and cheer on our hometown team. Those were the best nights.

As I got older, I still prioritized a weekly family dinner at the kitchen table, even if it was just my husband and myself. However, leftovers from a family picnic changed all that. See, regardless of how many people were coming, mom would, and still does, prepare enough food to feed a small army. This always resulted in an abundance of leftovers to have at least one more full meal. So mom invited my brother and sister-in-law, my grandmother and my husband and myself over for leftovers. From then on – and to this day – we still have family dinners once a week, around mom’s kitchen table.

Even in the height of the pandemic, we still would gather, although differently. For health concerns, Zoom dinners became the norm. Sometimes mom would even drop off a meal at my brother’s house and my home so we could all share the same meal. Even though these dinners were around several different kitchen tables, we were still together, sharing stories and laughs. It was a challenging time for many and being able to keep this tradition alive was sometimes the highlight of a long boring week, when everything was shut down.

Sadly, Grandma has since passed since we began our family dinner night so many years ago, but I feel lucky. I cherish the conversations, inside jokes and laughs we shared around that table. Most grandchildren aren’t so lucky, as a grown adult, to share their lives and see their Grandma on a weekly basis. I was.

Birthday celebrations at the kitchen table are small and intimate, just the six of us now – my mom, dad, brother, sister-in-law, my husband and myself. Somewhere, mom acquired some musical instruments (xylophone, tambourine, etc.) to accompany our special unique rendition of the happy birthday song. We joke about our family band. However, I will not reveal the name we came up with for our group. For now, it will remain a family secret.

When we tell others about our “hokey” family dinners around that old kitchen table, most people chuckle, but sometimes I think there is a hint of jealousy. It’s special. I know a lot about my family and their everyday lives and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.