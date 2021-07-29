My View: Family coat of arms takes a tortuous path

Some years later, I learned from a cousin that it might be in the possession of my father’s younger brother, my Uncle Dick, who lived in Florida.

I wrote to him, letting him know that if the coat of arms were to come to me, I would deeply value it and would ensure its safe transmission down through time.

Because I have two sons, I knew that it would pass on to someone with the Poczik name. But I also let him know that if it were in his possession, I did not want to cause any bad family relations over it.

I knew that he had a son to whom he could leave the coat of arms. I did not know that he was very ill with cancer and that the fate of the coat of arms had been weighing on his mind.

I received a letter from him inviting me to come down to Florida to receive the coat of arms. He had concluded that, in spite of my father’s poor behavior, it was only right that it should come to me, as the oldest son of the oldest son.

I visited my Uncle Dick and Aunt Chick in Florida and it was very heartwarming to spend time with them after many years apart. They were genuine and loving, and I felt honored to have them as my aunt and uncle.

I was also very moved by my Uncle Dick’s decision, which demonstrated both wisdom and generosity.