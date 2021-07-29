My View: Family coat of arms takes a tortuous path

There is a prized possession in our family called the Poczik Coat of Arms. It is actually a large document on vellum – scraped sheepskin – written in Latin and accorded to the Poczik family by the Holy Roman Emperor in 1624. It is thus 397 years old.
Attached to the document is a large wax seal, which contains the actual coat of arms awarded by the emperor.
By tradition, it has been passed along to the oldest male child in each generation. Since the name Poczik is in the document itself, it always remains in the possession of someone bearing that name. We believe that it was brought to America by ship in 1858. I am the current owner of the coat of arms, but it did not come to me directly or easily.
My father was the older of two brothers and the coat of arms should have passed to him upon the death of his father, my grandfather. While my grandfather was still alive, one time when we visited him, I remember him showing me the coat of arms and pointing out the Poczik name in the document.
My father deserted my mother, my brother and me, and was considered to be unreliable. Upon my grandfather’s death, the family decided that my father could not be trusted with the coat of arms. For many years, it was kept safe in a secret place.
When my father and I were reconciled later in life, he told me that one of his greatest regrets was that he did not have the coat of arms to pass along to me. After my father died, I put the coat of arms out of my mind.
Some years later, I learned from a cousin that it might be in the possession of my father’s younger brother, my Uncle Dick, who lived in Florida.
I wrote to him, letting him know that if the coat of arms were to come to me, I would deeply value it and would ensure its safe transmission down through time.
Because I have two sons, I knew that it would pass on to someone with the Poczik name. But I also let him know that if it were in his possession, I did not want to cause any bad family relations over it.
I knew that he had a son to whom he could leave the coat of arms. I did not know that he was very ill with cancer and that the fate of the coat of arms had been weighing on his mind.
I received a letter from him inviting me to come down to Florida to receive the coat of arms. He had concluded that, in spite of my father’s poor behavior, it was only right that it should come to me, as the oldest son of the oldest son.
I visited my Uncle Dick and Aunt Chick in Florida and it was very heartwarming to spend time with them after many years apart. They were genuine and loving, and I felt honored to have them as my aunt and uncle.
I was also very moved by my Uncle Dick’s decision, which demonstrated both wisdom and generosity.
I have two grown sons. My older son said long ago that he planned not to have any children, and so far he has stuck to that resolution. My younger son is married and he and his wife now have two sons, Pace and Paxton Poczik.