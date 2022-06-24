My View: Falling in love with Walt Whitman

I think my first real encounter with Walt Whitman came when we studied “Song of Myself” in 10th grade English. When I read the first line, “I celebrate myself,” I was repelled. “What an ego!” I thought. His “barbaric yawp” was not yet for me.

Pretty soon, though, my feelings began to change. One turning point was becoming intrigued by Allen Ginsberg’s book, "Howl." That book’s epigraph is a potent message of liberation from Whitman: “Unscrew the locks from the doors! / Unscrew the doors themselves from their jambs!” And later in the book, in “A Supermarket in California,” Ginsberg imagines wandering the grocery aisles with Whitman, addressing him as “dear father, graybeard, lonely old-courage teacher.” If Ginsberg so revered Whitman, maybe I should give him another chance.

Over the years, I fell increasingly under Whitman’s spell. But it was only a few years ago, that I fully immersed myself in a sequence of poems that Whitman named “Calamus,” after a flowering wetland reed, also known as sweet flag. I had known several of these poems for a long time – including famous ones like “I saw in Louisiana a live-oak growing” – but I had never read all 45 poems together, paying attention to how the sum might be greater than the parts.

Whitman wrote the Calamus poems in the late 1850s, when he was living with his mother and several adult siblings in a crowded Brooklyn apartment. An adventurous soul, he spent many hours roaming the streets, riding on buses and ferries, drinking with friends in Pfaff’s Tavern, and talking with his huge range of acquaintances, including laborers, firemen, bus drivers and bohemians. Out of the camaraderie, friendship and love he felt with these men, he wrote Calamus. He had found something that he thought could save America. There was a kind of “adhesiveness” or “manly attachment” – most noticeable among working-class men, but latent in all men – which, if fully developed, might bind us together as equals.

As I spent more time with Calamus, I became convinced that the book is a masterpiece on par with “Song of Myself.” For all Whitman’s fame, I believe the Calamus poems have been under-appreciated – for several reasons. First is a combination of blindness and prejudice about their homoerotic content. Second is a tendency to read them separately – if at all – rather than as a unified sequence. And third is the fact that Whitman himself tinkered with Calamus for many years, making numerous edits to all the poems, weakening them from the first version he published in 1860.

Out of these convictions grew a desire to share Calamus with more people and bring it to life in new forms. I reached out to potential collaborators – most importantly, to Ujima Theatre, because their vision of a “beloved community” – rooted in Black culture and activism – interacts so powerfully with Whitman’s visions of democracy. With many other partners sharing their skills and knowledge, the Calamus Project was born.

We have launched a website, calamusproject.org, with films of each Calamus poem, performed by Ujima, along with many other resources, and, on June 29, we’ll present a live version of the project at the Burchfield Penney Art Center. After that, we’ll continue to seek out new partnerships and conversations. In a time when hatred, bigotry and anti-democratic forces are running rampant, we need Whitman’s prophetic and love-drenched voice more than ever.