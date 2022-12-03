My View: Faithful companionship, in any form, is not to be underestimated

My wife, Eileen, is my best friend. Without her my life would be like a pen without ink – my days would seem dry and quite worthless.

But also, through I don’t realize it enough, I am even further blessed. For I am in possession of what I consider four additional very good friends that – as far as I can tell –genuinely like and respect me, despite all my quirky ways. They have proven themselves time and again to be extremely loyal and to be depended on in times of crisis.

We may find ourselves, on rare occasions, in disagreement or perhaps at odds over something, but still for these four, who play an essential role in my life, I am most grateful.

They happen to be four funny, furry felines, each of them unique, exotic and mysterious – but humble. They play a big part in my life. Harley, Addie, Cinnamon and Whirley add so much love, affection, joy and amusement to – what can be – lonely and discontented worldly existences for my wife and me. These four companions appear to think perhaps that their function is to sit, look pretty, be friendly and – most of all – be admired.

That’s all they want and they give us so much in return with their loyalty and companionship. They all possess stubborn expressions and minds of their own and they are absolute individuals, with their own well-thought-through ideas about everything.

I can just picture any one of them standing on the windowsill, looking about the night sky as if she were thinking whether it were worthwhile to take an umbrella in the morning. It’s an occasionally eerie feeling to observe one of them seeing what I can’t see.

Our furry “mystic wonders” create their own private, marvelous worlds right under our noses, within the strictly interior confines of our home. These graceful, sexy, sensuous creatures pour their sinuous bodies on the floor like spilled water. They’re actually quite easy to please; they can make a comfort zone out of a mere stack of papers on my desk or amid a pile of our scads of books (which we have lying about everywhere, it seems).

Our cats have all become lap animals which is so euphorically pleasing and comforting – but reclining anywhere is always the norm for them, as they make great efforts to get their 18 hours of shut-eye a day! They are the greatest listeners too and when I’m in need of venting or spilling my guts, each seems always to be able to silently, but lovingly, understand and offer support during a time of loss or depression.

They have an inborn “calming effect” that works better than any valium pill could. And they are terrific companions when there isn’t another soul around, and nowhere to turn.

It must be clear by now that my wife and I live for our fabulous four! They are our pride and joy, our most agreeable friends and the perfect silent companions – asking no questions and passing no criticisms. They love us no matter what and won’t ever lie or deceive us or attempt to betray us.

They have no ambition, no self-interest, no desire for vengeance, no fear other than that of displeasing. We’d make every attempt to save them in a life and death situation – and we have.

I can easily imagine that a welcome “meow” from any of them anytime is like an “aloha” – a great first thing to wake up to every morning.