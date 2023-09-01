My boyfriend and I went to the Erie County Fair. Of course, it’s the same as the year before. The rides, the exhibits, the fair games – and the food!

Granted, I’ve had my share of rides, fair games and I’ve even had some artwork placed at the fair, but it’s the food that draws me back each year. Doesn’t everyone get to the age where you only go to the county fair to eat?

Yes, you can play the games or go look at the livestock, even go to the 4H building to see who won ribbons this year, but come on. We all know the real reason you’re there. I could smell it before I even step foot on the fairway. The Mineo & Sapio sausage sizzling with green peppers and onions. Mmm. Have I died and gone to heaven? Granted, I can get pizza and Italian sausage any place, but where can I get the atmosphere that goes along with it? And let’s not forget the cannoli. Those delicious ricotta-filled pastries were just calling my name.

After walking in and out of all the exhibits and watching the Erie County Police demonstrate how their K-9 pals aided them, we were ready for some food. Let me tell you there’s a science to this. You have to walk the fairway at least ten times, making sure you find the one that sells the best french fries. I knew it was around here someplace. Was it this one? No. It was near the place that sold corn dogs. Yes, there it is.

Okay, all set with the fries, now the panini. We traveled up and down the fairway until we found the one and only best panini at the fair. For those interested in tasting it, it was called chicken in the grass. Chicken, provolone cheese, garlic spread and spinach. It was very good!

Now for the piece de resistance. The stand with the cannoli. There are also cuccidati – Italian fig cookies – and other confections. Darn. How am I supposed to choose? No problem. I’ll get both. Hey, don’t judge me. I’ll just make another run around the fairway. That should work it off, or at least break even with calories/activity.

Now to find a place to sit. I’m glad to say the fairgrounds has increased the seating. There are many places with picnic tables, and they have added more chairs. I also noticed a picnic table with one end longer so that someone with a wheelchair would be able to pull up to it without having the bench seat in the way. Settling into a spot out of the sun, we were treated to a traveling piano man. I’m not kidding. This guy had a piano on wheels that was motorized, and he sat there playing, wait for it ... “Piano Man,” by Billy Joel. I loved the way he included the names of the stands in the lyrics as he passed on his way throughout the fairway.

We spent about 3 hours at the fair, which seemed like 6 hours. I guess I must be getting old. I could go from morning to night shopping at the mall, back in the day. Alas, my body isn’t what it used to be. All in all, it was a great afternoon, and we will do it again next year. We’ll go to see the exhibits and the livestock and the vendors.

Who am I kidding? It will be for the food.