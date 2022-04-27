My View: Facing life's twists with a plan and hope

Life can be great when there are no tragedies or bad developments occurring. However, when they all seem to come almost too close together is when we start feeling overwhelmed. Let me count the ways that life’s developments started to make what little hair I had left at age 80 start disappearing.

It began on March 8, when my wife and I got back from visiting my son and his family, including two grandchildren, in Southern California.

In doing the wash a few days after our return, our two wash tubs, holding water emptied from the washing machine, filled with dirty water and were inches from overflowing.

Then, in placing the clothes in the dryer, the start knob broke off. The dryer didn’t work. (The fact that the dryer is 12 years old may have been a factor).

The only saving grace was that I had “home warranty” coverage. After calling that company, two different contractors were sent out, arriving two days after the call.

One was an appliance guy who, luckily, had an old knob in his truck to replace the broken one. The other contractor was a plumber who had to “snake out” the outside sanitary sewer line.

In the following two weeks, however, tragedy struck the families of two of our dearest friends. The first friend was our closest neighbor, whose wife suddenly passed away. There were at least eight vehicles that responded to the 911 call from the Amherst Fire Department and Police Department. (Strangely, an ambulance from Tonawanda arrived 15 or so minutes after the other vehicles).

The second tragedy occurred the following week to our 80-year-old friend’s 55-year-old son. My wife and I have known them for 38 years. Our friend is widowed, and her only son, who lived in her home and helped in paying bills, passed away at Buffalo General Hospital of sudden cardiac arrest following a recent surgical procedure to repair a heart valve.

Both losses were devastating to the families and to my wife and me. Luckily, our 81-year-old neighbor has a large family close by for support, plus a 49-year-old son living at the home to help with chores such as grass cutting and snow blowing.

Unfortunately, our other friend is in dire straits, with virtually no immediate family support. She will have to sell her home, pay off a mortgage and move into an economic two bedroom rental.

Lastly, my wife and I learned on April 20 that our son, soon to be 50, has been having excruciating back and leg pain. Meds are not helping. It appears we may have to fly back out to California to help take care of him and grandkids.

No matter who we are – poor, middle class or rich, life throws all of us curve balls that can make us strike out. However, we have to be strong, develop a plan and hope for the best.

My wife and I will help our dear friend with her son gone – financially, as much as possible, as well as emotionally, while providing her assistance in getting the necessary people to help her do what needs to be done.

We of course will be there for our son, especially if he is going to need back surgery, no matter how long it takes.