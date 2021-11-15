My. View: ‘Face of democracy’ isn’t always pretty

This Election Day was unlike any in my past.

On Nov. 2, I worked as an “election inspector.” Preparation included a three-hour training session, and absorbing the contents of the Board of Elections’ 50-page instructions manual. One point was stressed: On Election Day, poll workers are “The Face of Democracy.”

Little did I know that awakening at 4 a.m. and arriving at my assigned polling location by 5:30 would be the easiest task.

Our polling place hosted eight polling districts, each with its own two-digit number. The room was a bit too small for its intended purpose, and the eight districts were only provided with six tables. Given the physical limitations, cooperation among the districts and workers would be essential if the anticipated stream of heavy voting was to flow smoothly. That’s not exactly what happened.

Don’t get me wrong. Most of the poll workers were welcoming, cooperative and professional. But it was immediately apparent that a few of the “Faces of Democracy” were not in a mood to make decisions in a democratic fashion. Nor were they willing to follow the directions in the BOE manual to “treat your fellow inspectors with respect at all times.”