My View: Eyeglass benefits weren’t as the framers intended

Almost immediately upon my entering they’d begin trying to sell me a second pair of glasses or a pair of prescription sunglasses that were not covered. Once I paid extra to get a pair of glasses with a sunglasses clip, so I wouldn’t have to buy prescription sunglasses. Once, I tried to buy another pair of those from my current provider but was told, “No one makes that kind of frame anymore.”

I’ve since seen them at a number of non-employer/union providers.

We used to go to family eye doctors. Dr. Goldstein and his opticians took good care of our family for years.

These days, it seems most independent opticians have been swallowed up by big eyeglass chains. One I went to felt like a bad auto showroom. I was greeted at the door by a high-pressure “always be closing” salesperson who confided she “wasn’t an eye care professional, just a commissioned salesperson.” There was no extra charge for the sticker shock I received reading her price tags.

I’m a bit of a Luddite. This visit, my eye exam felt like something out of “Star Trek” except no one was wearing pajama tops.