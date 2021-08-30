My View: Eyeglass benefits weren’t as the framers intended

When I was in fifth grade, a school nurse recommended I wear glasses. I’d been having difficulty seeing the blackboard since second grade when I began requesting permission to sit in the front row or move closer to the front of the class to better copy what was on the board.
My father dropped off my first pair of specs at school. I recall putting them on and saying, “I can see the clock.”
Once I started teaching, my contracts often entitled me to one pair of eyeglasses. State, school or union contracts meant patronizing exclusive providers. The provider paid a fee to the employer or union for that privilege.
The benefit wasn’t always a benefit. Once, after the eye exam, an optician placed a wooden box containing about a dozen misshapen “Buddy Hollys” on the table. When I stated they were not to my liking, I was told those were the only ones covered in full by my union contract.
I asked, “What about all those frames on the walls?”
“Oh, those are designer frames. Your plan doesn’t include designer frames. You have to pay extra for designer frames.”
My provider merged with other eyeglass concerns or was bought out by others outright. In one form or another, upselling or the old bait-and-switch persisted. Cheap and too easily broken frames were too often my benefit.
Almost immediately upon my entering they’d begin trying to sell me a second pair of glasses or a pair of prescription sunglasses that were not covered. Once I paid extra to get a pair of glasses with a sunglasses clip, so I wouldn’t have to buy prescription sunglasses. Once, I tried to buy another pair of those from my current provider but was told, “No one makes that kind of frame anymore.”
I’ve since seen them at a number of non-employer/union providers.
We used to go to family eye doctors. Dr. Goldstein and his opticians took good care of our family for years.
These days, it seems most independent opticians have been swallowed up by big eyeglass chains. One I went to felt like a bad auto showroom. I was greeted at the door by a high-pressure “always be closing” salesperson who confided she “wasn’t an eye care professional, just a commissioned salesperson.” There was no extra charge for the sticker shock I received reading her price tags.
I’m a bit of a Luddite. This visit, my eye exam felt like something out of “Star Trek” except no one was wearing pajama tops.
I was ushered through a series of high-tech machines, the worst of which blew a soft puff of air at my eyeballs. I thought of the comedian Jeremy Hotz, who in describing his experiences at an eye doctor or dentist would repeat his tag line, “What a miserable experience that is.” This was nothing like that.
My eye doctor was in a galaxy, er city, “far, far away” via a large TV screen.
Later, I was told by someone I presumed to be an optician that the glasses they had recommended last year had “too much frame.” She suggested a pair with less frame would show more of my face for only $10 more than my provider would cover.
“Well, seeing as it’s only $10 … ” I replied, feeling like a sport.
When I picked them up a week later, they seemed flimsy. The person “fitting” them asked, “So how does that feel?’
“Very rickety,” I replied.