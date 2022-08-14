My View: Extreme language should be avoided in favor of precise language

We hear about how people love chicken wings, sunsets, raspberry jam. We hear about how they hate rain, the wind, the man next door. I could say that I hate those things, too, but I don’t.

It’s no wonder we see frustrating happenings in our society fueled by racism, greed, anger and other extreme motivations. From a very young age, children are fed words overheated by these labels. It is no wonder they are unable to communicate clearly what they mean. If only we could fill their lives with less misguiding words, we might just have a better understanding of where we stand with each other.

Our language is filled with an incredible assortment of less inflammatory descriptions. To talk about hating something can inflame or confuse the maturing passions of the young. For example, I could say I hate coffee. I intently dislike coffee. It makes me nauseated, but I actually don’t hate it. I intently dislike chaos. but I don’t hate it. I am aggravated by inconsiderate people, but I don’t hate them. There are some people I find extremely annoying, but I don’t hate them. There are some experiences I would rather avoid, but I don’t hate them. To hate something is to allow it to become a driving force that pushes one to want to eliminate it. Why waste something as precious as control over your emotions on such irritating things.

Consider love. I love my wife, my children, and my grandmother. That feeling has no equal and is far too important to fritter away on mundane things. Crabmeat, lobster, sunny days, flowers – all these things raise feelings of pleasure in me, but they don’t rise to the level of love. To say you love someone should carry a strong message of importance of that someone for you. I have very intense feelings about a large number of things, but I do not confuse them with “love.” I just don’t love my car, my garden, or my acquaintances, I value them greatly, sometimes to the point of distraction, but it isn’t love.

These labels also confuse through the great ease with which they are used. Our language is so vast and diversified, there is no need to loosely apply the term “best friend” to many people. In fact, the “best” anything eliminates any other similar item or person. I am never offended when being introduced as friend, acquaintance, co-worker or even a new person that was just met. When I refer to my best friend, a man living in England who I rarely see these days, I feel both warmth and sadness that the directions of our lives have pushed us so far apart. Whenever a reunion occurs, we are both quite emotional. That is what “best” friends do for each other. They conjure up emotions that are very special.

So what am I ranting about? A possible solution to much of the hate in our world is to teach our young the importance of using correct labels.

The better that we teach our children to take advantage of the incredible flexibilities and subtleties of the English language, the greater chance we have to have a better understanding of each other. I have arrived at the point that I don’t really know how to hate, but I do know how to intently dislike.

I also know that telling someone that I love them really means something. I enjoy friendships with many people and value that. My love I bestow on a few and it means everything to me.

Hate? I have no time, energy or passion for that.