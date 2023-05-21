As I check my Facebook page, I see photos commemorating an adult son or daughter’s birthday placed next to a baby picture accompanied by the message “Where did all that time go? Seems like only yesterday that he was born!”

The image of their little boy with crew-cut hair on a trike, now transformed into a 25-year-old bearded man in a truck, defies their sense of passing time.

Yet time had a different meaning for those same parents when their young toddler, at 2 or 3, was difficult to manage. Then, mother or dad wished their kid’s “terrible two” stage would pass quickly. Surely parenting will be easier when he turns 4.

Time means different things at different stages of life. We know that for many young people time can’t pass quickly enough. When will school end and summer finally be here is a sentiment held by many kids at this time of year. Many workers, especially on Fridays can’t wait for the work week to conclude, but time drags on, concluding in the relief of “TGIF!”

Time means something different to the elderly. Recently, my 95-year-old friend described a trip from Buffalo to visit her 102-year-old sister living at her own home in Chicago. “How did you find her?” I asked. OK, but she gets a bit mixed up as she talks about her husband being alive, when in fact he died over 10 years ago. Ten years or 10 minutes – it doesn’t matter much when you have lived a century.

I recall being at another friend’s home for dinner when the phone rang. Her teenage daughter answered. When her parents asked “Who was that?” She answered “Nonno,” her 96-year-old Italian grandfather.

“What did Nonno want?” “He wanted to know the day and time,” was the reply. The understanding granddaughter explained to us dinner guests that it was common for the elderly, especially those who live alone, perhaps in an occasional confused state, to need reassurance about passing time. Nonno felt better getting that information from the familiar voice of a granddaughter rather than a digital device that was difficult for old eyes to read.

Her wise observation made me realize that while young folks usually want to get on with life right now – rushing from one activity to another – they are still capable of seeing the needs and desires of others who have lived so much longer than they.

Speaking at our church, a few weeks ago, a hospice and palliative care doctor informed the large audience in attendance about how many patients on their deathbeds encounter their loved ones as in a dream. Long-deceased family members are present reliving and sharing past moments, but now in real time. These experiences, not drug-induced, seem a kind of transcendent moment reported by dying patients – they’re validated by medical personnel as well as researchers studying the phenomena. Loving relationships from the past are shared together in the here and now, with time having little meaning or significance. However quickly or slowly time passes, time has a different significance, a different relevance in what stage of life we happen to be in – youth, adult or old age.

As an octogenarian looking back at a long life, I have one final question.

What time is it?