My View: Experienced teachers have tricks of the trade

Now that school is once again in session, I’m reminded of my first days in class as a teacher. It was always a subtly exciting time, getting room assignments, materials and five class lists with approximately 25 students in each. It seemed but a day since the preceding June, when the students stormed out of the building, shrieking, laughing, all inhibitions gone with the exhilaration of their newfound freedom.

And then they appeared again, back in school, no doubt many anxious to reconnect with old friends, others no doubt less enthusiastic. Only the incoming freshman seemed apprehensive. Being at the bottom of the pecking order was something they were all aware of, and understandably so. Upper class students had a habit of shouldering their way through the halls and woe unto the lowly freshman who got in their way or otherwise displeased them.

But these freshman were not the innocent angels they initially appeared to be. On their first day in my classroom, I always seated them alphabetically, after which I asked each his or her last name. With the circuit completed, I would give them back their names. My purpose was not to impress them with my memory, although I think it might have. I did it to prevent them from hiding behind anonymity should they be inclined to “act up.” The danger, of course, was that so many had been friends when they were in the same class the previous year, and, as naturally high-energy teens, harder to control.

Occasionally, I did inherit an unruly class intent on creating mayhem. Shouting for order would do little if any good. The trick was to single out one student, point and focus hard on him and lay down the law. In that glaring moment of stunned silence, the class identified with that unfortunate soul and invariably settled back, albeit reluctantly. I can humbly say that I never sent a student to the office.

Usually, though, I began the 45-minute session by reassuring my students that being new to the school naturally led to apprehension, but that they would soon adapt and be more comfortable. I laid out a few rules and expectations, such as the materials they would need, timeliness of assignments and other requirements. And I had two standing rules: absolutely no cheating and no mocking any other student for any reason whatsoever.

All teachers have their own style, which usually takes a few years to perfect. The primary mistake a new teacher can make is to try befriending the students at the outset. At first, it would seem a logical approach because, after all, who wouldn’t want their teacher for a friend? Actually, students can be as stealthy as jackals recognizing weakness. A teacher seeking to please will soon become a victim of his own good intentions. At that point, he will lose control, doomed to never again regain it.

Enforced discipline needn’t last long. Easing is always gradual, with the teacher like a maestro directing a symphony, setting the rhythm and mood until a tacit understanding is reached. Then follow moments of lightness and laughter without their being interpreted as an invitation to chaos. Only an orderly class can be taught.

Teaching can be a heavenly or a hellish job. Once that classroom door closes, learning depends upon cooperation and mutual respect.

For both teacher and students, it can be a rewarding and memorable time.